Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Markets, 2021-2028 - Highly Competitive Market and Various Strategies Undertaken by Market Entities

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vector Type (AAV, Lentivirus), by Workflow, by Application, by End Use, by Disease, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028. The robust pipeline for gene therapies and viral-vector-based vaccines has primarily driven the market.



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for viral vectors has rapidly increased especially in vaccinology. This led to expanding manufacturing capabilities by operating players to meet the growing demand. The application of these vectors in vaccine development has witnessed significant growth in 2020.



Also, an increase in the number of gene therapy-based discovery programs initiated by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the demand for scalable production of gene therapy vectors. Owing to this, several private and public agencies are providing funds to accelerate advancements in the manufacturing processes for viral vectors.



Besides, the implementation of single-use technology can lead to significant savings in capital, operating costs, materials, and labor. The use of this equipment will enhance efficiency and improve flexibility, leading to high yields of the final product. Thus, advancements in single-use technology directly impact revenue growth in this space.



Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) segment accounted for the significant revenue share in 2020. High usage and promising results in gene therapy clinical trials have boosted its adoption.

Moreover, several biopharma companies are offering their viral vector platform for the development of AAV-based gene therapy products, thereby driving the segment.

The downstream processing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share. This can be attributed to the availability of advanced purification products.

Owing to the rising demand for cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes, companies are involved in the development of the upstream cell culture processes.

This is anticipated to result in the notable growth of the upstream processing segment.

The vaccinology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020.

The SARS-COV-2 pandemic has supplemented the use of vectors in this segment.

With the active engagement of the research community in the R&D of advanced therapies, research institutes captured the maximum revenue share in the market.

The initiation of several R&D programs by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to combat the COVID-19 crisis would further propel market growth.

A rapidly growing pipeline of advanced therapy products for various cancer types has led to lucrative revenue generation in the cancer segment.

North America maintained its dominance in 2020 owing to the high number of entities engaged in offering products and services for viral vector manufacturing in the U.S..

In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to industrialization and clinical transformation of gene therapy in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Robust pipeline for gene therapies and viral vector vaccines

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in manufacturing vectors

3.2.1.3 Highly competitive market and various strategies undertaken by market entities

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy and viral vectors

3.2.3 Market challenge analysis

3.2.3.1 Production capacity challenges

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing challenges pertaining to large scale production of vectors

3.2.4 Market opportunity Analysis

3.2.4.1 Facility expansion for cell and gene therapies

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Viral Vector Production: Stepwise Challenges & Solutions

3.4.1 Host cell production & banking Needs

3.4.2 Viral vector production, Fill & Finish: challenges & solutions

3.4.3 Viral vector production, analytics: challenges & solutions

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Vector Type, 2020

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Prominent Industry Players, 2020

3.9 Manufacturer's Landscape

3.10 Viral Vector Production Capacity Mapping Analysis

3.10.1 North America: capacity & service mapping

3.10.2 Europe: capacity & service mapping

3.10.2.1 Cobra Biologics (Sweden and the U.K.)

3.10.2.2 Biovian (Finland)

3.10.2.3 Oxford Biomedica (U.K.)

3.10.2.4 Lonza Pharma & Biotech (The Netherlands)

3.10.2.5 FinVector Oy (Finland)

3.10.2.6 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (Denmark)

3.10.2.7 Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (U.K.)

3.10.2.8 Catalent Inc. (Belgium)

3.10.2.9 Novasep (Belgium)

3.10.2.10 Exothera (Belgium)

3.10.2.11 Delphi Genetics SA (Belgium)

3.10.2.12 Yposkesi (France)

3.10.2.13 VIVEbiotech (Spain)

3.10.2.14 MolMed SpA (Italy)

3.10.2.15 Anemocyte (Italy)

3.11 List of Companies with Portfolio Comprising Vector-based Therapeutic Candidates

3.12 List of Vector Manufacturers



Chapter 4 Viral Vector Production: Costs

4.1 Cost Models for Viral Vector Production

4.1.1 Campaign model

4.1.2 Day rate model

4.1.3 Hybrid model

4.2 Viral Vector Manufacturing Pricing Analysis

4.2.1 Parameters affecting price

4.2.2 AAV: Pricing analysis

4.2.3 Lentivirus: Pricing analysis

4.2.4 Adenovirus: Pricing analysis

4.2.5 Retrovirus: Pricing analysis

4.2.6 Plasmid: Pricing analysis

4.2.7 Gene Synthesis Cost

4.2.8 Genes/ Gene Fragment Cost Analysis



Chapter 5 Viral Vector Production & Yield Analysis

5.1 Production Yields: Biomarin, Spark Therapeutics & Solid Biosciences

5.2 Various Modes of Vector Production to increase & achieve Target Doses

5.2.1 Adenoviral vectors

5.2.2 Gamma- retroviral (MLV - murineleukemia virus) vectors

5.2.3 Lentiviral vectors

5.2.4 AAV vectors

5.2.5 rAAV vectors

5.2.5.1 rAAV Production: challenges & solutions

5.3 Total vector quantity produced per day and yield volume using different cell culture systems

5.4 Measures undertaken to optimize manufacturing of viral vectors for cell and gene therapy

5.5 Analysis of large- and small-scale production of viral vectors based on batch size

5.5.1 Small-scale/laboratory-scale cell culture systems

5.5.2 Large-scale cell culture systems

5.6 Common Practices for Small-Scale (10-50L) Adenovirus Vector Manufacturing



Chapter 6 Viral Vector Manufacturing: Process Economic Considerations & Challenges

6.1. Technological Advances in Manufacturing

6.1.1. Stable producer cell lines

6.1.2 Transient production

6.1.3 Lentiviral vector production process

6.1.3.1 Developments in LentiVector platform

6.2 CoGs Analysis of the Baseline Process

6.2.1 Raw material

6.2.2 Labor costs

6.2.3 Process costs

6.3 Regulatory Expectations

6.4 Approaches for Viral Vector Supply Gene Therapy

6.4.1 Gene therapy manufacturing facilities: trends & types

6.4.2 Gene therapy road map: key external trends



Chapter 7 Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Strategic Alliances

7.1 Is The Time Right To Invest In Gene Therapy Sector?

7.2 Strategic Approaches for Market Scale-Up

7.2.1 Partnership models

7.2.2 Acquisition

7.2.3 Minority interest (ownership)

7.2.4 Joint venture

7.2.5 Alliance

7.2.6 Franchise

7.3 Collaborations in Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

7.3.1 Breakthrough growth: Lonza, Oxford Biomedica & others



Chapter 8 Vector Type Business Analysis

8.1 Market: Vector Type Movement Analysis

8.2 Adenovirus

8.3 Retrovirus

8.4 Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

8.5 Lentivirus

8.6 Plasmid DNA

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Workflow Business Analysis

9.1 Market: Workflow Movement Analysis

9.2 Upstream Processing

9.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

9.2.2 Vector amplification and expansion

9.2.3 Vector recovery/harvesting

9.3 Downstream Processing

9.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, for 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

9.3.2 Purification

9.3.3 Fill finish



Chapter 10 Application Business Analysis

10.1 Market: Application Movement Analysis

10.2 Antisense & RNAi Therapy

10.2.1 Market for antisense, & RNAi therapy, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.3 Gene Therapy

10.4 Cell Therapy

10.5 Vaccinology

10.6 Research Applications



Chapter 11 End-use Business Analysis

11.1 Market: End-use Movement Analysis

11.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

11.3 Research Institutes



Chapter 12 Disease Business Analysis

12.1 Market: Disease Movement Analysis

12.2 Cancer

12.3 Genetic Disorders

12.4 Infectious Diseases

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Lonza.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Cobra biologics ltd.

Thermofisher scientific inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen laboratories

YPOSKESI

Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL inc.)

Novasep holding s.a.s.

Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (formerly ATVIO Biotech ltd.)

Vigene Biosciences Inc.

General Electric Company (GE healthcare).

CEVEC. pharmaceuticals gmbh

Batavia Biosciences B.v.

Biovion oy

Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.

VGXI, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec gmbh

Sirion biotech gmbh.

Virovek incorporation

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

VIVEbiotech s.l.

Creative biogene

Vibalogics GmbH

Takara bio Inc.

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

bluebird bio Inc.

Addgene Inc.

Aldevron LLC.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc.

RegenxBio, Inc.

