Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 - Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA & Other Vectors
Nov 28, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 (Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA and Other Vectors)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of viral and non-viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies with in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.
Market Review
Over the last 12 months, the pharmaceutical industry reported a year-on-year increment of nearly 75% in funding to support the development of various cell and gene therapies. In fact, close to USD 5 billion has been invested into research on gene-based therapies in the previous two decades. Interestingly, over 2,600 clinical studies have been initiated in this field of research, since 1989. The aforementioned numbers are indicative of the rapid pace of development in this upcoming segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.
The development of such therapy products requires gene delivery vehicles, called vectors, to desired locations within the body (in vivo) / specific cells (ex vivo). The growing demand for such therapies and the rising number of clinical research initiatives in this domain has led to an increase in demand for preclinical and clinical-grade gene delivery vectors. Fundamentally, genetic modifications can be carried out using either viral (such as adenovirus, adeno associated virus (AAV), lentivirus, retrovirus, Sendai virus, herpes simplex virus, vaccinia virus, baculovirus and alphavirus) or non-viral (such as plasmid DNA) vectors. Moreover, recent advances in vector research have led to the development of several innovative viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches.
Current Insights
At present, 10+ genetically modified therapies have received approval / conditional approval in various regions of the world; these include (in the reverse chronological order of year of approval) Zynteglo (2019), Zolgensma (2019), Collategene (2019), LUXTURNA (2017), YESCARTA (2017), Kymriah (2017), INVOSSA (2017), Zalmoxis (2016), Strimvelis (2016), Imlygic (2015), Neovasculagen (2011), Rexin-G (2007), Oncorine (2005) and Gendicine (2003). In addition, over 500 therapy candidates are being investigated across different stages of development. The growing number of gene-based therapies, coupled to their rapid progression through the drug development process, has created significant opportunities for companies with expertise in vector manufacturing.
Presently, a number of industry (including both well-established companies and smaller R&D-focused initiatives), and non-industry players (academic institutes) claim to be capable of manufacturing different types of viral and non-viral vectors. In addition, there are several players offering novel technology solutions, which are capable of improving existing genetically modified therapy products and upgrading their affiliated manufacturing processes.
Considering prevalent and anticipated future trends, we believe that the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to grow steadily, driven by a robust pipeline of therapy candidates and technical advances aimed at mitigating existing challenges related to gene delivery vector and advanced therapy medicinal products.
Scope of the Report
- An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players involved (both industry and non-industry) in manufacturing viral vectors, non-viral vectors and other novel types of vectors. It features information on the year of establishment, scale of production, type of vectors manufactured, location of manufacturing facilities, applications of vectors (in gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccines and others), and purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services).
- An informed estimate of the annual demand for viral and non-viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency, and dose strength.
- An estimate of the overall, installed vector manufacturing capacity of industry players based on information available in the public domain, and insights generated via both secondary and primary research. The analysis also highlights the distribution of the global capacity by vector type (viral vector and plasmid DNA), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), size of the company / organization (small-sized, mid-sized and large) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world).
- An in-depth analysis of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers, featuring three schematic representations; namely [A] a three dimensional grid analysis, representing the distribution of vector manufacturers (on the basis of type of vector) across various scales of operation and purpose of production (in-house operations and contract manufacturing services), [B] a logo landscape of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers based on the type (industry and non-industry) and the size of the industry player (small-sized, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of vector manufacturing hubs.
- An analysis of recent collaborations and partnership agreements inked in this domain since 2015; it includes details of deals that were/are focused on the manufacturing of vectors, which were analyzed on the basis of year of agreement, type of agreement, type of vector involved, and scale of operation (laboratory, clinical and commercial).
- An analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of vectors, featuring different models/approaches that may be adopted by product developers/manufacturers in order to decide the prices of proprietary vectors.
- An overview of other viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches that are currently being researched for the development of therapies involving genetic modification.
- Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific (shortlisted based on scale of operation). Each profile features an overview of the company/organization, its financial performance (if available), information on its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook.
- A discussion on the factors driving the market and the various challenges associated with the vector production process.
One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity associated with the vector manufacturing market, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, such as the likely increase in number of clinical studies, anticipated growth in target patient population, existing price variations across different vector types, and the anticipated success of gene therapy products (considering both approved and late-stage clinical candidates), we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of vectors (AAV vector, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector, plasmid DNA and others), [B] applications (gene therapy, cell therapy and vaccines), [C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, inflammation & immunological diseases, neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, muscle disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).
The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. For the purpose of the study, we invited over 160 stakeholders to participate in a survey to solicit their opinions on upcoming opportunities and challenges that must be considered for a more inclusive growth. Our opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions held with several key players in this domain.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the stakeholders:
- Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences)
- Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals)
- Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences)
- Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells)
- Joost van den Berg (Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit)
- Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital)
- Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners)
- Cedric Szpirer (Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)
- Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT)
- Alain Lamproye (President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep)
- Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm)
- Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing)
- Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory)
- Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech)
All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Methods of Gene Transfer
3.3. Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies
3.4. Types of Viral Vectors
3.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
3.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors
3.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors
3.4.4. Retroviral Vectors
3.4.5. Other Viral Vectors
3.4.5.1. Alphavirus
3.4.5.2. Foamy Virus
3.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus
3.4.5.4. Sendai Virus
3.4.5.5. Simian Virus
3.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus
3.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors
3.5.1. Plasmid DNA
3.5.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes
3.5.3. Oligonucleotides
3.5.4. Other Non-Viral Vectors
3.5.5. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors
3.5.5.1. Biolistic Methods
3.5.5.2. Electroporation
3.5.5.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery
3.5.5.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)
3.6. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
3.6.1. Type of Therapy
3.6.1.1. Gene Therapy
3.6.1.2. Vaccinology
3.7. Current Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing
3.7.1. Vector Engineering
3.7.2. Cargo Engineering
3.8. Vector Manufacturing
3.8.1. Types of Vector Manufacturers
3.8.2. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes
3.8.2.1 Vector Production
3.8.2.2. Adherent and Suspension Cultures
3.8.2.3. Unit Process Versus Multiple Parallel Processes
3.8.2.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors
3.8.2.4.1. Small / Laboratory Scale Cell Culture Systems
3.8.2.4.2. Large Scale Cell Culture Systems
3.8.2.4.2.1. Stirred-Tank Reactor Systems
3.8.2.4.2.2. Fixed Bed Reactor / Packed Bed Reactor
3.8.2.4.2.3. WAVE Bioreactor System
3.8.2.5. Serum-Containing versus Serum-Free Media
3.8.3. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors
3.8.3.1. AAV Vector Production
3.8.3.2. Adenoviral Vector Production
3.8.3.3. Lentiviral Vector Production
3.8.3.4. -Retroviral Vector Production
3.8.4. Challenges Related to Vector Manufacturing
3.9. Future of Vector Manufacturing
4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer
4.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production
4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Vector
4.2.8. Analysis by Scale of Production
4.2.9. Analysis by Application Area
5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
5.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters
5.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities
5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer
5.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production
5.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Production
5.2.8. Analysis by Application Area
6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape
6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
6.2.2. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities
6.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Production
6.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Production
6.2.5. Distribution by Application Area
7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Aldevron
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Manufacturing Facilities
7.2.3. Manufacturing Experience
7.2.4. Future Outlook
7.3. BioReliance / SAFC Commercial (Merck KGaA)
7.4. bluebird bio
7.5. Brammer Bio
7.6. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
7.7. MassBiologics
7.8. Novasep
7.9. Spark Therapeutics
7.10. Vigene Biosciences
8. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Biovian
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Manufacturing Facilities
8.2.3. Future Outlook
8.3. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
8.4. Cobra Biologics
8.5. FinVector
8.6. Kaneka Eurogentec
8.7. Lonza
8.8. MolMed
8.9. Oxford BioMedica
8.10. Richter-Helm
8.11. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)
8.12. uniQure
8.13. VIVEbiotech
9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Wuxi AppTec
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Financial Performance
9.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities
9.2.4. Manufacturing Experience
9.2.5. Future Outlook
9.3. Other Key Players
10. EMERGING VECTORS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.1.1. Alphavirus Based Vectors
10.1.2. Anc80 Based Vectors
10.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum Based Vectors
10.1.4. Cytomegalovirus Based Vectors
10.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes Based Vectors
10.1.6. Minicircle DNA Based Vectors
10.1.7. Modified Vaccinia Ankara Based Vectors
10.1.8. Myxoma Virus Based Vectors
10.1.9. Self-Complementary Vectors
10.1.10. Sendai Virus Based Vectors
10.1.11. Sleeping Beauty Transposons
11. RECENT COLLABORATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Partnership Models
11.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships
11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Vector
11.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation
11.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
11.3.6. Regional Analysis
11.3.6.1. Most Active Players in Different Geographical Regions
11.3.6.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
11.4. Other Collaborations
12. KEY INSIGHTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis of Competitive Landscape by Purpose of Production, Type of Vector and Scale of Operation
12.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Vector
12.4. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Prominent Geographical Hubs by Type of Organization
12.4.1. Contract Manufacturers
12.4.2. In-House Manufacturers
12.5. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities and Type of Vector
12.5.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers
12.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers
12.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers
12.5.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers
12.5.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers
13. VIRAL VECTOR AND PLASMID DNA COST PRICE ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Based Therapies
13.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Based Therapies: Pricing Models
13.3.1. On the Basis of Expert Opinions
13.3.2. On the Basis of Manufacturing Cost
13.3.2.1. On the Basis of Technology Used
13.3.2.2. On the Basis of Scale of Manufacturing
13.3.2.3. On the Basis of Client Type
13.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors
13.4. Concluding Remarks
14. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.3. Installed, Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity
14.3.1. Analysis by Company Size
14.3.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities
14.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
14.4. Installed, Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Capacity
14.4.1. Analysis by Company Size
14.4.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities
14.4.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
14.5. Installed, Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Capacity
14.6. Concluding Remarks
15. DEMAND ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Assumptions and Methodology
15.3. Global, Clinical Demand for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA
15.3.1. Analysis by Geographical Location
15.3.2. Analysis by Type of Vector
15.3.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy
15.4. Global, Commercial Demand for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA
15.4.1. Analysis by Geographical Location
15.4.2. Analysis by Type of Vector
15.4.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy
15.5. Demand and Supply Analysis
15.6. Concluding Remarks
16. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Scope of the Forecast
16.3. Input Tables and Key Assumptions
16.4. Forecast Methodology
16.5. Overall Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030
16.5.1. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Vector
16.5.1.1. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Market Attractiveness by Type of Vector
16.5.2. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Application Area
16.5.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
16.5.4. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation
16.5.5. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Purpose of Production
16.5.6. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography
16.6. Current and Future Market Opportunity from Commercial Products
16.6.1. AAV Vectors
16.6.1.1. AAV Vector Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2019-2030: Distribution by Application Area
16.6.1.2. AAV Vector Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2019-2030: Distribution by Therapeutic Area
16.6.1.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography
16.6.2. Adenoviral Vectors
16.6.3. Lentiviral Vectors
16.6.4. Retroviral Vectors
16.6.5. Plasmid DNA
16.6.6. Other Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
16.7. Opportunity from Clinical Candidates
16.7.1. AAV Vectors
16.7.2. Adenoviral Vectors
16.7.3. Lentiviral Vectors
16.7.4. Retroviral Vectors
16.7.5. Plasmid DNA
16.7.6. Other Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
16.8. Opportunity from Preclinical Candidates
16.8.1. AAV Vectors
16.8.2. Adenoviral Vectors
16.8.3. Lentiviral Vectors
16.8.4. Retroviral Vectors
16.8.5. Plasmid DNA
16.8.6. Other Viral and Non-Viral Vectors
17. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Drivers and Challenges
17.2.1. AAV Vectors
17.2.2. Adenoviral Vectors
17.2.3. Lentiviral Vectors
17.2.4. Retroviral Vectors
17.2.5. Plasmid DNA
17.3. Concluding Remarks
18. SURVEY ANALYSIS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Seniority Level of Respondents
18.3. Type of Vector
18.4. Scale of Production
18.5. Vector Stabilization Technology
18.6. In-house / Contract Operations
19. CONCLUDING REMARKS
20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Batavia Biosciences
20.2.1. Company Snapshot
20.2.2. Interview Transcript: Menzo Havenga, Chief Executive Officer and President
20.3. CEVEC Pharmaceuticals
20.4. Vigene Biosciences
20.5. Clean Cells
20.6. Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit (AmBTU)
20.7. MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital
20.8. CJ PARTNERS
20.9. Delphi Genetics
20.10. ACGT
20.11. Novasep
20.12. Richter-Helm
20.13. Waisman Biomanufacturing
20.14. Plasmid Factory
20.15. GEG Tech
21. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
22. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
