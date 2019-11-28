Global Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030 - Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA & Other Vectors

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 (Focus on AAV, Adenoviral, Lentiviral, Retroviral, Plasmid DNA and Other Vectors)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of viral and non-viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies with in-house manufacturing facilities. The study presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this domain, across different regions of the globe.



Market Review



Over the last 12 months, the pharmaceutical industry reported a year-on-year increment of nearly 75% in funding to support the development of various cell and gene therapies. In fact, close to USD 5 billion has been invested into research on gene-based therapies in the previous two decades. Interestingly, over 2,600 clinical studies have been initiated in this field of research, since 1989. The aforementioned numbers are indicative of the rapid pace of development in this upcoming segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The development of such therapy products requires gene delivery vehicles, called vectors, to desired locations within the body (in vivo) / specific cells (ex vivo). The growing demand for such therapies and the rising number of clinical research initiatives in this domain has led to an increase in demand for preclinical and clinical-grade gene delivery vectors. Fundamentally, genetic modifications can be carried out using either viral (such as adenovirus, adeno associated virus (AAV), lentivirus, retrovirus, Sendai virus, herpes simplex virus, vaccinia virus, baculovirus and alphavirus) or non-viral (such as plasmid DNA) vectors. Moreover, recent advances in vector research have led to the development of several innovative viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches.

Current Insights

At present, 10+ genetically modified therapies have received approval / conditional approval in various regions of the world; these include (in the reverse chronological order of year of approval) Zynteglo (2019), Zolgensma (2019), Collategene (2019), LUXTURNA (2017), YESCARTA (2017), Kymriah (2017), INVOSSA (2017), Zalmoxis (2016), Strimvelis (2016), Imlygic (2015), Neovasculagen (2011), Rexin-G (2007), Oncorine (2005) and Gendicine (2003). In addition, over 500 therapy candidates are being investigated across different stages of development. The growing number of gene-based therapies, coupled to their rapid progression through the drug development process, has created significant opportunities for companies with expertise in vector manufacturing.

Presently, a number of industry (including both well-established companies and smaller R&D-focused initiatives), and non-industry players (academic institutes) claim to be capable of manufacturing different types of viral and non-viral vectors. In addition, there are several players offering novel technology solutions, which are capable of improving existing genetically modified therapy products and upgrading their affiliated manufacturing processes.

Considering prevalent and anticipated future trends, we believe that the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to grow steadily, driven by a robust pipeline of therapy candidates and technical advances aimed at mitigating existing challenges related to gene delivery vector and advanced therapy medicinal products.

Scope of the Report



An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players involved (both industry and non-industry) in manufacturing viral vectors, non-viral vectors and other novel types of vectors. It features information on the year of establishment, scale of production, type of vectors manufactured, location of manufacturing facilities, applications of vectors (in gene therapy, cell therapy, vaccines and others), and purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements / for contract services).

An informed estimate of the annual demand for viral and non-viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency, and dose strength.

An estimate of the overall, installed vector manufacturing capacity of industry players based on information available in the public domain, and insights generated via both secondary and primary research. The analysis also highlights the distribution of the global capacity by vector type (viral vector and plasmid DNA), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), size of the company / organization (small-sized, mid-sized and large) and key geographical regions ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and the rest of the world).

, , and the rest of the world). An in-depth analysis of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers, featuring three schematic representations; namely [A] a three dimensional grid analysis, representing the distribution of vector manufacturers (on the basis of type of vector) across various scales of operation and purpose of production (in-house operations and contract manufacturing services), [B] a logo landscape of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturers based on the type (industry and non-industry) and the size of the industry player (small-sized, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of vector manufacturing hubs.

An analysis of recent collaborations and partnership agreements inked in this domain since 2015; it includes details of deals that were/are focused on the manufacturing of vectors, which were analyzed on the basis of year of agreement, type of agreement, type of vector involved, and scale of operation (laboratory, clinical and commercial).

An analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of vectors, featuring different models/approaches that may be adopted by product developers/manufacturers in order to decide the prices of proprietary vectors.

An overview of other viral / non-viral gene delivery approaches that are currently being researched for the development of therapies involving genetic modification.

Elaborate profiles of key players based in North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific (shortlisted based on scale of operation). Each profile features an overview of the company/organization, its financial performance (if available), information on its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook.

, and (shortlisted based on scale of operation). Each profile features an overview of the company/organization, its financial performance (if available), information on its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook. A discussion on the factors driving the market and the various challenges associated with the vector production process.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity associated with the vector manufacturing market, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, such as the likely increase in number of clinical studies, anticipated growth in target patient population, existing price variations across different vector types, and the anticipated success of gene therapy products (considering both approved and late-stage clinical candidates), we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2019-2030.

In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of vectors (AAV vector, adenoviral vector, lentiviral vector, retroviral vector, plasmid DNA and others), [B] applications (gene therapy, cell therapy and vaccines), [C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, inflammation & immunological diseases, neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, muscle disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders and others), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. For the purpose of the study, we invited over 160 stakeholders to participate in a survey to solicit their opinions on upcoming opportunities and challenges that must be considered for a more inclusive growth. Our opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions held with several key players in this domain.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the stakeholders:

Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences )

(Chief Executive Officer and President, ) Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals)

(Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals) Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences)

(Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences) Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells)

(Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells) Joost van den Berg (Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit)

(Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit) Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital)

General Hospital) Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners)

(Managing Director, CJ Partners) Cedric Szpirer (Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)

Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT)

(Scientific Director, ACGT) Alain Lamproye (President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep)

Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm)

(Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm) Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory)

(Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and (Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory) Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech )

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Methods of Gene Transfer

3.3. Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies

3.4. Types of Viral Vectors

3.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

3.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors

3.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors

3.4.4. Retroviral Vectors

3.4.5. Other Viral Vectors

3.4.5.1. Alphavirus

3.4.5.2. Foamy Virus

3.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus

3.4.5.4. Sendai Virus

3.4.5.5. Simian Virus

3.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus

3.5. Types of Non-Viral Vectors

3.5.1. Plasmid DNA

3.5.2. Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes

3.5.3. Oligonucleotides

3.5.4. Other Non-Viral Vectors

3.5.5. Gene Delivery using Non-Viral Vectors

3.5.5.1. Biolistic Methods

3.5.5.2. Electroporation

3.5.5.3. Receptor Mediated Gene Delivery

3.5.5.4. Gene Activated Matrix (GAM)

3.6. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

3.6.1. Type of Therapy

3.6.1.1. Gene Therapy

3.6.1.2. Vaccinology

3.7. Current Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing

3.7.1. Vector Engineering

3.7.2. Cargo Engineering

3.8. Vector Manufacturing

3.8.1. Types of Vector Manufacturers

3.8.2. Viral Vector Manufacturing Processes

3.8.2.1 Vector Production

3.8.2.2. Adherent and Suspension Cultures

3.8.2.3. Unit Process Versus Multiple Parallel Processes

3.8.2.4. Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors

3.8.2.4.1. Small / Laboratory Scale Cell Culture Systems

3.8.2.4.2. Large Scale Cell Culture Systems

3.8.2.4.2.1. Stirred-Tank Reactor Systems

3.8.2.4.2.2. Fixed Bed Reactor / Packed Bed Reactor

3.8.2.4.2.3. WAVE Bioreactor System

3.8.2.5. Serum-Containing versus Serum-Free Media

3.8.3. Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors

3.8.3.1. AAV Vector Production

3.8.3.2. Adenoviral Vector Production

3.8.3.3. Lentiviral Vector Production

3.8.3.4. -Retroviral Vector Production

3.8.4. Challenges Related to Vector Manufacturing

3.9. Future of Vector Manufacturing



4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer

4.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Vector

4.2.8. Analysis by Scale of Production

4.2.9. Analysis by Application Area



5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Plasmid DNA and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters

5.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer

5.2.6. Analysis by Purpose of Production

5.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Production

5.2.8. Analysis by Application Area



6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities

6.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Production

6.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Production

6.2.5. Distribution by Application Area



7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Aldevron

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Manufacturing Facilities

7.2.3. Manufacturing Experience

7.2.4. Future Outlook

7.3. BioReliance / SAFC Commercial (Merck KGaA)

7.4. bluebird bio

7.5. Brammer Bio

7.6. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

7.7. MassBiologics

7.8. Novasep

7.9. Spark Therapeutics

7.10. Vigene Biosciences



8. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Biovian

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Manufacturing Facilities

8.2.3. Future Outlook

8.3. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

8.4. Cobra Biologics

8.5. FinVector

8.6. Kaneka Eurogentec

8.7. Lonza

8.8. MolMed

8.9. Oxford BioMedica

8.10. Richter-Helm

8.11. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

8.12. uniQure

8.13. VIVEbiotech



9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Wuxi AppTec

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Manufacturing Facilities

9.2.4. Manufacturing Experience

9.2.5. Future Outlook

9.3. Other Key Players



10. EMERGING VECTORS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.1.1. Alphavirus Based Vectors

10.1.2. Anc80 Based Vectors

10.1.3. Bifidobacterium longum Based Vectors

10.1.4. Cytomegalovirus Based Vectors

10.1.5. Listeria monocytogenes Based Vectors

10.1.6. Minicircle DNA Based Vectors

10.1.7. Modified Vaccinia Ankara Based Vectors

10.1.8. Myxoma Virus Based Vectors

10.1.9. Self-Complementary Vectors

10.1.10. Sendai Virus Based Vectors

10.1.11. Sleeping Beauty Transposons



11. RECENT COLLABORATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Vector

11.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation

11.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

11.3.6. Regional Analysis

11.3.6.1. Most Active Players in Different Geographical Regions

11.3.6.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

11.4. Other Collaborations



12. KEY INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis of Competitive Landscape by Purpose of Production, Type of Vector and Scale of Operation

12.3. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Company Size and Type of Vector

12.4. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Prominent Geographical Hubs by Type of Organization

12.4.1. Contract Manufacturers

12.4.2. In-House Manufacturers

12.5. Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturers: Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities and Type of Vector

12.5.1. AAV Vector Manufacturers

12.5.2. Adenoviral Vector Manufacturers

12.5.3. Lentiviral Vector Manufacturers

12.5.4. Retroviral Vector Manufacturers

12.5.5. Plasmid DNA Manufacturers



13. VIRAL VECTOR AND PLASMID DNA COST PRICE ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Factors Contributing to High Price of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Based Therapies

13.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Based Therapies: Pricing Models

13.3.1. On the Basis of Expert Opinions

13.3.2. On the Basis of Manufacturing Cost

13.3.2.1. On the Basis of Technology Used

13.3.2.2. On the Basis of Scale of Manufacturing

13.3.2.3. On the Basis of Client Type

13.3.3. Prices of Different Types of Vectors

13.4. Concluding Remarks



14. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Installed, Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

14.3.1. Analysis by Company Size

14.3.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

14.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

14.4. Installed, Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Capacity

14.4.1. Analysis by Company Size

14.4.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facilities

14.4.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

14.5. Installed, Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Capacity

14.6. Concluding Remarks



15. DEMAND ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Global, Clinical Demand for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA

15.3.1. Analysis by Geographical Location

15.3.2. Analysis by Type of Vector

15.3.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

15.4. Global, Commercial Demand for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA

15.4.1. Analysis by Geographical Location

15.4.2. Analysis by Type of Vector

15.4.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

15.5. Demand and Supply Analysis

15.6. Concluding Remarks



16. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope of the Forecast

16.3. Input Tables and Key Assumptions

16.4. Forecast Methodology

16.5. Overall Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030

16.5.1. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Vector

16.5.1.1. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Market Attractiveness by Type of Vector

16.5.2. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Application Area

16.5.3. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

16.5.4. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

16.5.5. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Purpose of Production

16.5.6. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography

16.6. Current and Future Market Opportunity from Commercial Products

16.6.1. AAV Vectors

16.6.1.1. AAV Vector Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2019-2030: Distribution by Application Area

16.6.1.2. AAV Vector Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2019-2030: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

16.6.1.3. AAV Vector Manufacturing Market for Commercial Products, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography

16.6.2. Adenoviral Vectors

16.6.3. Lentiviral Vectors

16.6.4. Retroviral Vectors

16.6.5. Plasmid DNA

16.6.6. Other Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

16.7. Opportunity from Clinical Candidates

16.7.1. AAV Vectors

16.7.2. Adenoviral Vectors

16.7.3. Lentiviral Vectors

16.7.4. Retroviral Vectors

16.7.5. Plasmid DNA

16.7.6. Other Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

16.8. Opportunity from Preclinical Candidates

16.8.1. AAV Vectors

16.8.2. Adenoviral Vectors

16.8.3. Lentiviral Vectors

16.8.4. Retroviral Vectors

16.8.5. Plasmid DNA

16.8.6. Other Viral and Non-Viral Vectors



17. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market: Drivers and Challenges

17.2.1. AAV Vectors

17.2.2. Adenoviral Vectors

17.2.3. Lentiviral Vectors

17.2.4. Retroviral Vectors

17.2.5. Plasmid DNA

17.3. Concluding Remarks



18. SURVEY ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Seniority Level of Respondents

18.3. Type of Vector

18.4. Scale of Production

18.5. Vector Stabilization Technology

18.6. In-house / Contract Operations



19. CONCLUDING REMARKS



20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Batavia Biosciences

20.2.1. Company Snapshot

20.2.2. Interview Transcript: Menzo Havenga, Chief Executive Officer and President

20.3. CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

20.4. Vigene Biosciences

20.5. Clean Cells

20.6. Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit (AmBTU)

20.7. MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital

20.8. CJ PARTNERS

20.9. Delphi Genetics

20.10. ACGT

20.11. Novasep

20.12. Richter-Helm

20.13. Waisman Biomanufacturing

20.14. Plasmid Factory

20.15. GEG Tech



21. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



22. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

