Global Virtual Career Fair Returns On 17 November 2021 To Boost LGBTQ+ Recruitment

Many LGBTQ+ job seekers are now actively looking for a career change following the pandemic, amid the Great Resignation. A recent US study (by the University of California) found that almost half of LGBTQ workers receive unfair treatment at some point in their careers because of their sexual orientation or gender identity; including being passed over for a job, harassed at work, denied a promotion or raise, excluded from company events, denied additional hours or fired. That figure is worse in the UK, where around 7 out of 10 LGBT workers experience at least one type of sexual harassment at work, according to the latest TUC report.

#WorkFair offers these LGBTQ+ professionals the opportunity to kick start their job search with confidence by connecting with truly inclusive employers. During #WorkFair 2021, attendees will get exclusive access to over 100 organizations that are actively recruiting diverse candidates. Leading companies attending the event include State Street, Booking.com, Willis Towers Watson, OmniCom Media, PepsiCo, Capgemini, Synechron, Clyde and Co, Pearson, Checkout, Reed Smith LLP, Criteo, Clifford Chance, Ab InBev, Capco, Pimco and many more.

Job seekers can either connect with one of the many inclusive companies participating in the event, or simply use #Workfair as an opportunity to discover new organizations and the type of job opportunities on offer. #WorkFair will allow candidates to connect live with recruitment teams for an informal chat, or book one-on-one interviews. The free virtual event will also feature webinars and workshops to tackle career transition, job search, CV writing, virtual interviewing skills, wellbeing and much more.

"We're very proud to be bringing back #WorkFair for another instalment, and as many of us look toward our next career move, it feels like the timing could not have been better," commented myGwork founders and brothers Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). "This year attendees will be able to get one step closer to a new role with iconic organisations like Booking.com and PepsiCo, while learning key insights from our fantastic topics and schedule of speakers."

About myGwork:

Award-winning company myGwork is the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It aims to empower the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events and news. The company's founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award. myGwork was also listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times, and it recently won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

For more information about #WorkFair, visit the website: https://www.mygwork.com/en/work-fair-2021 . For PR/media enquiries contact: [email protected]

