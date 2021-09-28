Global Virtual Classroom Market 2021-2027: Continuous Improvement in VR/AR is Expected to Bolster Market Growth

Sep 28, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premises), By User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates, Government), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global virtual classroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period.
The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the application of connected devices in virtual classrooms. Additionally, growing requirement for personalized learning experiences is further estimated to boost the growth of virtual classroom market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in VR/AR technologies is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2026.
The hardware segment is further fragmented into interactive whiteboards, mobile computing devices, virtual reality devices, interactive displays and projectors, security and video cameras and others.
Out of which, the mobile computing devices segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the virtual classroom market during the forecast period as well.
This growth can be accredited to the implementation of smart devices for delivering education, because of surging expectation for mobility as well as flexible learning, which is allowing the students and employees to access all educational material and administration work without ensuring physical presence.
The school staff along with students can use their mobile devices with the help of BYOD, which would engage the learners, enhance staff productivity, thereby expanding collaboration. For instance, tablets and mobile devices are used by the educational institutions in order to save schools' cost by combining books, calculators, and word processors into one handy device.
Competitive Landscape
The companies operating in virtual classroom market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.
Major players operating in the global virtual classroom market include
- Google Inc
- Educational Technology Solutions
- Microsoft Corp
- IBM Corp
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- Dell Inc
- Oracle Corp
- HTC Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Sony Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Panasonic Corporation
- Barco NV
- LG Electronics Inc
- Edvance
- Electa Communication
- Braincerts
- Skyprep
- Impero Software
- Sandvik Hyperion
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Component:
Solutions
- Content Management
- Device Management
- Unified Communications and Collaboration
- Security
- Analytics and Data Visualization
Hardware
- Interactive Whiteboards
- Mobile Computing Devices
- Virtual Reality Devices
- Interactive Displays and Projectors
- Security and Video Cameras
- Others
Service
- Professional Services
- Training and Consulting
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Deployment Mode:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By User Type:
- Academic Institutions
- Corporates
- Government
Global Virtual Classroom Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
