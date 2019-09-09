Global Virtual Data Rooms Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global virtual data rooms market is progressing owing to the global rise in business data volume, increasing incidences of intellectual property theft, and increasing adoption of online document exchanges. By the end of the forecast period of 2019-2027, the global virtual data rooms market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 14.93%.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The segmentation of the global virtual data rooms market is done on the basis of organization size, deployment, verticals, and applications.The organization size can vary from large enterprises to small and medium-sized enterprises.



The market caters to several verticals like government, banking, financial services, and insurance, energy, biotech & life sciences, healthcare, real estate, and e-commerce, among others.The virtual data rooms offer optimization in all stages of the deal cycle of the industry verticals.



It provides information storage and transfers support during the deal while securely sharing information with potential partners.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The regional segmentation of the global virtual data rooms market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.The virtual data rooms market in North America is capturing the highest market share owing to various favorable factors.



The region is witnessing a large number of mergers & acquisitions across all disciplines, along with the high value of transactions across industries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading market companies in the global virtual data room market are Intralinks Holdings, Inc., HighQ Dataroom, Brainloop AG, Ansarada, CapLinked, Inc., Merrill Corporation, SmartRoom, Vault Rooms, Inc., Firmex, Inc., ShareVault, EthosData, Ideals Solutions Group S.A, SecureDocs, Inc., RR Donnelley & Sons Company, and TransPerfect Translations Company (Deal Interactive LLC).



