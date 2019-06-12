Global Virtual Data Rooms Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Focus on Select Players / Product/Service Launches / Recent Industry Activity
DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Data Rooms: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Data Rooms in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ansarada pty Limited (Australia)
- Box, Inc. (USA)
- Brainloop (Germany)
- CapLinked (USA)
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
- DealDocs (Australia)
- Donnelley Financial, LLC. (USA)
- Drooms (Europe)
- EthosData (UK)
- Firmex, Inc. (Canada)
- HighQ Solutions Limited (UK)
- iDeals Solutions Group S.A. (UK)
- Intralinks Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Merrill Data Site (USA)
- SecureDocs, Inc. (USA)
- ShareVault (USA)
- SmartRoom (USA)
- TransPerfect Deal Interactive (USA)
- Vault Rooms, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
VDRs Grow in Popularity as New Business Dynamics Emerge as a Result of Hyperconnected Business Ecosystems
Cloud Computing Technology Provides the Inspiration for the Emergence of the VDR Service Model
The Integration of Artificial Intelligence into VDRs Marks the Most Important Technology Trend in the Market
Growing Threat of IP Infringement Drives Adoption of VDRs in the Manufacturing Industry
Improving Global Economic Outlook & a Parallel Improvement in VC Funding & Investments to Drive Demand for VDRs for Private Equity & Venture Capital
Despite Slowdown in Corporate Failures, Bankruptcy Completion Procedures Remain a Major Opportunity for VDR Services
Use of VDRs in the Life Sciences Industry Posts Strong Growth
VDRs Storm Into the Spotlight for Behind the Scenes Heavy Lifting of M&A Deal Processing
Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Secure File Sharing
SMBs to Drive Demand for VDRs
Growing Focus on e-Discovery Management & Litigation Support Spurs Market Opportunities
Increased Focus on Risk Management & Ensuing Rise in Importance of Due Diligence to Benefit VDR Market
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Data Room
Virtual Data Room
Physical vs. Virtual Data Rooms
Creating New Account
End-use Segments
Due Diligence
Efficient Fund Management
Financial Transactions
Legal Sector
Life Sciences
Virtual Boardrooms
Major Users of VDR
Key Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms
Accessibility over Internet
Cost/Time Savings
Convenient File Uploading
Dedicated Support
Flexibility
High Security
Real-time Intelligence
Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms over Physical Data Rooms
Time Savings
Cost Savings
Efficiency
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Product/Service Launches
Drooms Launches Drooms NXG Findings Manager
Midaxo Launches Virtual Data Room VDR+
CapLinked Launches New Security Feature FileProtect
Drooms Launches New Virtual Data Room Drooms NXG
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
SecureDocs Partners with Fujitsu ScanSnap
Siris Acquires Intralinks from Synchronoss Technologies
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Spin-offs LSC and Donnelley Financial Solutions
Merrill Corporation Establishes New Data Center in Asia
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (11)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
