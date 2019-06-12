Global Virtual Data Rooms Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Focus on Select Players / Product/Service Launches / Recent Industry Activity

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Data Rooms: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Data Rooms in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ansarada pty Limited ( Australia )

) Box, Inc. ( USA )

) Brainloop ( Germany )

) CapLinked ( USA )

) Citrix Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) DealDocs ( Australia )

) Donnelley Financial, LLC. ( USA )

) Drooms ( Europe )

) EthosData (UK)

Firmex, Inc. ( Canada )

) HighQ Solutions Limited (UK)

iDeals Solutions Group S.A. (UK)

Intralinks Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Merrill Data Site ( USA )

) SecureDocs, Inc. ( USA )

) ShareVault ( USA )

) SmartRoom ( USA )

) TransPerfect Deal Interactive ( USA )

) Vault Rooms, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

VDRs Grow in Popularity as New Business Dynamics Emerge as a Result of Hyperconnected Business Ecosystems

Cloud Computing Technology Provides the Inspiration for the Emergence of the VDR Service Model

The Integration of Artificial Intelligence into VDRs Marks the Most Important Technology Trend in the Market

Growing Threat of IP Infringement Drives Adoption of VDRs in the Manufacturing Industry

Improving Global Economic Outlook & a Parallel Improvement in VC Funding & Investments to Drive Demand for VDRs for Private Equity & Venture Capital

Despite Slowdown in Corporate Failures, Bankruptcy Completion Procedures Remain a Major Opportunity for VDR Services

Use of VDRs in the Life Sciences Industry Posts Strong Growth

VDRs Storm Into the Spotlight for Behind the Scenes Heavy Lifting of M&A Deal Processing

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Secure File Sharing

SMBs to Drive Demand for VDRs

Growing Focus on e-Discovery Management & Litigation Support Spurs Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Risk Management & Ensuing Rise in Importance of Due Diligence to Benefit VDR Market

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Data Room

Virtual Data Room

Physical vs. Virtual Data Rooms

Creating New Account

End-use Segments

Due Diligence

Efficient Fund Management

Financial Transactions

Legal Sector

Life Sciences

Virtual Boardrooms

Major Users of VDR

Key Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms

Accessibility over Internet

Cost/Time Savings

Convenient File Uploading

Dedicated Support

Flexibility

High Security

Real-time Intelligence

Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms over Physical Data Rooms

Time Savings

Cost Savings

Efficiency



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Product/Service Launches

Drooms Launches Drooms NXG Findings Manager

Midaxo Launches Virtual Data Room VDR+

CapLinked Launches New Security Feature FileProtect

Drooms Launches New Virtual Data Room Drooms NXG



4.3 Recent Industry Activity

SecureDocs Partners with Fujitsu ScanSnap

Siris Acquires Intralinks from Synchronoss Technologies

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Spin-offs LSC and Donnelley Financial Solutions

Merrill Corporation Establishes New Data Center in Asia



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33)

The United States (19)

(19) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (11)

(11) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ecmsv





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

