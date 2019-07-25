Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$27.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=PRN
2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 53.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 52.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.2 Million by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 69.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$995.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 48.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Affirmed Networks (USA); Athonet Srl (Italy); Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA); Core Network Dynamics (Germany); Ericsson AB (Sweden); ExteNet Systems, Inc. (USA); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China); Mavenir Systems, Inc. (USA); NEC Corporation (Japan); Nokia Corporation (Finland); Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea); Telrad Networks Ltd. (Israel); ZTE Corporation (China)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=PRN
VIRTUAL EVOLVED PACKET CORE (VEPC) MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Solution (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and
Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and
Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)
(Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 6: Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)
(Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019
VS 2025
Table 7: Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) (Application) Global MARKET Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) and Mobile Virtual
Network Operators (MVNOs) (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) and Mobile Virtual
Network Operators (MVNOs) (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: On Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: On Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Telecom Providers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Telecom Providers (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Enterprises (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 22: Enterprises (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Solution (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 23: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in US$
Million in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 28: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: United States Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 34: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 35: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 36: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Canadian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 40: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Japanese Market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core
(vEPC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 42: Japanese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Virtual
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 44: Japanese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 46: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 47: Chinese Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 51: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 52: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Chinese Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Competitor MARKET Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Solution (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Services (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 58: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 62: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 64: European Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 65: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 66: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
Table 67: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in France
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 70: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 72: French Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and
2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: German Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: German Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 78: German Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 81: Italian Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 84: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 85: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 86: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Italian Demand for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Italian Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core
(vEPC): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Virtual
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 94: United Kingdom Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS
2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 96: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 98: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 102: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019
and 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Europe Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 105: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
Table 107: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 113: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2019 and 2025
Table 117: Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Analysis
in Rest of World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 118: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 120: Rest of World Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AFFIRMED NETWORKS
ATHONET SRL
CISCO SYSTEMS
CORE NETWORK DYNAMICS
ERICSSON AB
EXTENET SYSTEMS
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES
MAVENIR SYSTEMS
NEC CORPORATION
NOKIA CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800064/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article