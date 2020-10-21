Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Industry
Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 46.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 45.1% CAGR and reach US$20.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 48.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $661 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.1% CAGR
The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$661 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41.2% and 39.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Affirmed Networks
- Athonet Srl
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Core Network Dynamics
- Ericsson AB
- ExteNet Systems, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Mavenir Systems, Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Telrad Networks Ltd.
- ZTE Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
