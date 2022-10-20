Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2022-2026 - Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services to Boost Market Prospects

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven on account of several favorable factors like 5G deployments, increasing subscriber count and evolving consumer expectations. Supporting 4G LTE mobile networks, the virtual EPC framework is expected to play an important role in 5G network architecture.

The virtual EPC market is expected to be significantly bolstered by continuing developments related to 5G and increasing subscriber count for LTE services. The market growth is likely to be also facilitated by the pressing need to deliver enhanced services and efforts to measure service performance and quality. In addition, increasing adoption of machine-to-machine communication devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is poised to present lucrative growth opportunities.

Virtual EPC is anticipated to benefit from rising demand for high-speed data coupled with ongoing efforts by network operators to cut operational and capital expenditure. The adoption of virtual EPC is likely to be buoyed by strong consumer demand for high-speed data for reliable connectivity and mobility.



Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market. The services segment is expected to offer the highest growth opportunities as mobile network operators continue to outsource network maintenance to vendors and avail all services associated with such contracts and concentrate on core business capabilities.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.53% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America is a major market for vEPC. The region was relatively slow in moving onto 4G LTE networks, but is one of the prime movers in 5G network rollouts. Moreover, the market is highly conducive for adoption of IoT services owing to the technologically advanced market conditions as well as supporting factors such as smart meters and smart homes in the region.

Growth in Asia-Pacific region is driven by the large subscriber base and continual investments in network infrastructure and management by mobile network operators. In addition, the untapped potential in the market, as well as the gradual rollout of 5G networks offers huge potential and provide the highest growth opportunities in future.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis Management

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the Telecom Sector

COVID-19 Storm Decelerates Progress Related to Virtual Evolved Packet Cores

An Introduction to Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC)

Networking Moves Beyond EPC to Virtual EPC in Grander Way for Intriguing Benefits

for Intriguing Benefits Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Athonet srl

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Virtualized EPC (vEPC): A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling Support for Rising Mobile Traffic

Significant Benefits of vEPC to Drive Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Services and Surging Data Volumes on Mobile Devices to Bolster vEPC Market

Rapid Growth of Mobile Network Data Traffic Gives Rise to Demand for vEPC

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

Expanding 4G LTE Mobile Subscriber Base Bodes Well for vEPC Market

vEPC Solutions Enable MNOs to Benefit from Emerging Opportunities in the IoT Space

Virtual EPC to Facilitate Customized Slicing of 5G Network for IoT Services

Need to Build 5G Ready Mobile Networks Turns Focus onto vEPC

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations

Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services to Boost Market Prospects

Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Future Market Gains

Cloud Native and Service-based Architecture Augur Well for vEPC

Differentiated 4G Services via Network Slicing: Potential for vEPC Market

Prominent Trends Shaping Overall Journey of Network Function Virtualization

Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Promises Opportunities for vEPC Market

DPI & Virtual EPC: A Powerful Blend of Agility & Intelligence for Network Monetization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

