Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Markets, 2020-2027 & 2027: A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling Support for Rising Mobile Traffic

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 19.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis Management

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the Telecom Sector

COVID-19 Storm Decelerates Progress Related to Virtual Evolved Packet Cores

An Introduction to Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC)

Networking Moves Beyond EPC to Virtual EPC in Grander Way for Intriguing Benefits

for Intriguing Benefits Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Affirmed Networks

Athonet Srl

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Core Network Dynamics

Ericsson AB

ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telrad Networks Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Virtualized EPC (vEPC): A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling Support for Rising Mobile Traffic

Significant Benefits of vEPC to Drive Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Services and Surging Data Volumes on Mobile Devices to Bolster vEPC Market

Rapid Growth of Mobile Network Data Traffic Gives Rise to Demand for vEPC

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

Expanding 4G LTE Mobile Subscriber Base Bodes Well for vEPC Market

vEPC Solutions Enable MNOs to Benefit from Emerging Opportunities in the IoT Space

Virtual EPC to Facilitate Customized Slicing of 5G Network for IoT Services

Need to Build 5G Ready Mobile Networks Turns Focus onto vEPC

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations

Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services to Boost Market Prospects

Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Future Market Gains

Cloud Native and Service-based Architecture Augur Well for vEPC

Differentiated 4G Services via Network Slicing: Potential for vEPC Market

Prominent Trends Shaping Overall Journey of Network Function Virtualization

Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Promises Opportunities for vEPC Market

DPI & Virtual EPC: A Powerful Blend of Agility & Intelligence for Network Monetization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89ufu8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

