Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

The global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.9% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR



The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.6% and 20.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20% CAGR.



Virtualized EPC (vEPC): A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling Support for Rising Mobile Traffic

Significant Benefits of vEPC to Drive Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Services and Surging Data Volumes on Mobile Devices to Bolster vEPC Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Rapid Growth of Mobile Network Data Traffic Gives Rise to Demand for vEPC

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Expanding 4G LTE Mobile Subscriber Base Bodes Well for vEPC Market

Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025

Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025

vEPC Solutions Enable MNOs to Benefit from Emerging Opportunities in the IoT Space

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Virtual EPC to Facilitate Customized Slicing of 5G Network for IoT Services

Need to Build 5G Ready Mobile Networks Turns Focus onto vEPC

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations

Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services to Boost Market Prospects

Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Future Market Gains

Cloud Native and Service-based Architecture Augur Well for vEPC

Differentiated 4G Services via Network Slicing: Potential for vEPC Market

Prominent Trends Shaping Overall Journey of Network Function Virtualization

Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Promises Opportunities for vEPC Market

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

DPI & Virtual EPC: A Powerful Blend of Agility & Intelligence for Network Monetization

