Global Virtual Power Plant Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: Pressing Need to Mitigate Impact of Intermittent Renewable Sources on Stability and Reliability of Power Grids

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtual Power Plant Market by Technology (Demand Response, Supply Side, Mixed Asset), Vertical (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), Source (Renewable Energy, Storage, Cogeneration), Offering, & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual power plant (VPP) market is forecast to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2029 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period (2024-2029). The rise in the demand for decarbonization of power distribution systems, and need to mitigate impact of intermittent renewable sources is driving the market.



Mixed Asset: The second largest segment of the virtual power plant market, by technology



Based on technology, the virtual power plant market has been split into three types: Demand Response, Supply Side, and Mixed Asset. Mixed Asset is expected to be the second largest segment in the market. A mixed asset virtual power plant (VPP) is a sophisticated energy system that integrates both demand-side and supply-side resources to optimize energy consumption and production, resulting in a highly flexible energy system. These features are driving the market for mixed asset segment.



Industrial segment is expected to emerge as the second-fastest segment based on vertical



Based on vertical, the virtual power plant market has been segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. In the industrial sector, revolutionizing the way industrial facilities manage their energy consumption. These sophisticated systems aggregate diverse distributed energy resources (DERs), encompassing both renewable and fuel-based units, allowing industrial facilities to actively participate in energy exchange markets and optimize their energy usage dynamically. These factors are driving the segment making it as the second-fastest segment in the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the virtual power plant market



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the virtual power plant markets between 2024-2029. The market in Asia Pacific comprises Australia, South Korea, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific countries. The growth of the VPP market in the Asia Pacific region is largely supported by strong government backing for clean energy initiatives, as well as the region's well-established power grids that are favorable for VPP and renewable energy integration. The ongoing development of VPP infrastructure is aligned with the region's commitment to meet the growing energy demands.



Research Coverage



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Virtual power plant market, by type, by component, by voltage, by services, end user and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the virtual power plant market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

Virtual Power Plant Market Snapshot

Demand Response Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2024

Software Segment to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Renewable Energy Segment to Lead Market in 2029

Commercial Segment to Display Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

North America Accounted for Largest Share of Global Virtual Power Plant Market in 2023

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Virtual Power Plant Market - Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Drive Market

4.2 Virtual Power Plant Market in North America, by Vertical and Country - Industrial Segment and US Held Largest Shares of North American Virtual Power Plant Market in 2023

4.3 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Technology - Mixed Asset Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

4.4 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Offering - Hardware Segment to Dominate Market in 2029

4.5 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Source - Renewable Energy Segment to Command Market in 2029

4.6 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Vertical - Industrial Segment to Capture Largest Market Share in 2029



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

Seamless Integration of Virtual Power Plants with Renewable Sources

Pressing Need to Mitigate Impact of Intermittent Renewable Sources on Stability and Reliability of Power Grids

Decarbonization of Power Distribution Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

Requirement to Deploy Highly Expensive Monitoring & Control Predictive Analytics Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

Increasing Installation of Smart Grids

5.2.4 Challenges

Integration of Different Hardware and Software Components in VPPs

Cybersecurity Threats due to Use of Digital Infrastructure and Communication Networks

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Tariffs, HS Codes, and Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Patent Analysis, 2020-2023

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences and Events, 2024

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.14 Case Study Analysis

Oati Deploys Web Distribution Assist EPB to Implement Comprehensive Demand Response Management System to Monitor Their Distributed Energy Resources Effectively

Virtual Power Station Technology Helps Overcome Reliability Challenges Associated with Renewable Energy Supply

Ausgrid and Evergen Partnered to Address Challenges of Integrating Renewables and Maximizing Use of Customer-Owned Batteries



6 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Technology



7 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Vertical



8 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Offering



9 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Source



10 Virtual Power Plant Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategies Adopted by Major Players, 2020-2023

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

11.4 Revenue Analysis, 2018-2022

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2023

11.6 Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix, 2023

11.7 Competitive Scenarios and Trends



12 Company Profiles

Siemens

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Shell

ABB

Tesla

Cpower

IBM

Hitachi Energy

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Flexitricity

Olivine

Lumenaza

Stem, Inc.

Open Access Technology International

Spirae

Argand Solutions

Krakenflex Limited

Haven Energy

Energy & Meteo Systems

