Global Virtual Power Plants Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Concept of Blockchain-Based Decentralized Virtual Power Plants Gains Momentum & Preeminence

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Power Plants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtual Power Plants Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Virtual Power Plants estimated at US$556.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Demand Response, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.2% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Distributed Generation segment is estimated at 24.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.7% CAGR



The Virtual Power Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 25.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.4% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Virtual Power Plants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure Provides a Launch Pad for the Rise & Proliferation of VPPs: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China , India , Latin America , and North America over the Period 2010-2030

, , , and over the Period 2010-2030 How the Energy Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Utilities Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Our Energy Transition

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): Meaning, Importance, Functioning & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Distributed Energy Generation: A Key Energy Transformation Goal & Foundation for the Rise of the Concept of Virtual Power Plants (VPPs)

Role of Virtual Power Plants (VPP) in a Decentralized Power Grid

Power Grid Growing Value of Demand Response (DR) Throws the Focus on VPPs as an Effective Tool to Achieve DR Goals

Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Bodes Well for Increased Investments in VPPs

Smart Cities Get a COVID-19 Boost

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for VPPs: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart Cities & a Strong Business Case for VPPs

Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 & 2024

Growing Digitalization of Energy to Further Spur the Rise of VPPs

COVID-19 Fast-Forwards Digital Revolution Across Industries

Over 60% of Companies in North America , Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

, & Asia Expect to Witness of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) Special Focus on Energy Digitalization

Global Opportunities for Digital Technologies in the Energy Industry by Segment (In US$ Billion)

IoT Makes Electricity Generation Efficient, Affordable and Sustainable: Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Optimal Management of Renewable Energy Sources Throws the Spotlight on VPPs

Rise of Renewables Throws the Spotlight on VPPs: Global Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

Growing Share of Renewables Against the Backdrop of the Focus on Decarbonization of Human Civilization to Open New Opportunities for VPPs: World Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2020, 2030 and 2040

Concept of Blockchain-Based Decentralized Virtual Power Plants Gains Momentum & Preeminence

Virtual Power Plants Gains Momentum & Preeminence Global Market for Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rise in Energy Trading to Benefit Market Growth

