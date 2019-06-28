Global Virtual Private Cloud Market, 2024: Focus on Reducing OPEX and CAPEX Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Cloud Market by Component (Software and Services), Service (Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global VPC Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 20.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 58.9 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 23.0%

Increasing security and agility across cloud to drive the Virtual Private Cloud market

Increased security, automation and agility, the need for secure IT modernization, and increased cost savings are the major growth factors for the VPC market. However, compatibility issues with legacy systems may restrain the growth of the VPC market.

Support and Maintenance services to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Support services empower organizations to efficiently tackle service requests, such as end-user issues and technical issues. Support and maintenance form an integral part of VPC implementation. These services ensure uninterrupted operations of the VPC solutions and services deployed in organizations.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The benefits, such as seamless scalability, flexibility, pay-as-you-go payment model, reduced operational costs, and customized offerings as per business requirements are facilitating the adoption of VPC solution and services among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME). SMEs face 3 critical challenges, namely, capital, skills, and scalability. To overcome these issues, SMEs adopt the pay-as-you-grow model, which offers the flexibility to manage the IT infrastructure as per their requirement.

Retail vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition. Online retailing and cloud technologies have significantly disrupted the retail vertical leading to the adoption of cloud computing mainly for storage, backup, and security services.

Cloud computing services enable retailers to access customer data with just one click from any store located anywhere leading to better customer service delivery. The VPC solution helps in renovating a business approach. Retailers are benefited with cost saving by implementing VPC. This sector experiences risk of information breaches of high profile data. VPC overcomes these security problems by creating security policies for the applications that are stored on it.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for VPC vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt VPC services. Governments, especially those in emerging economies, are undertaking massive technology transformation programs (in digital citizen identity, banking, transportation and social welfare) to increase the penetration of public initiatives across multiple bodies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Virtual Private Cloud Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019

4.4 Market By Vertical, 2019

4.5 Market Investment Scenario, 2019-2024



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Automation and Agility Practice Across Industries

5.2.1.2 Focus on Reducing OPEX and CAPEX

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Providing Enhanced Customer Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Large Number of SMEs to Create New Revenue Opportunities for VPC Vendors

5.2.3.2 Need for Secure Cloud Environments to Increase Significantly

5.2.3.3 Deployments in Disaster Recovery Application and Devtest Environment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complying With Mandatory Regulations

5.2.4.2 Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems



6 Virtual Private Cloud Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 VPC Offers the Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness of Public Cloud as Well as the Privacy and Security of Private Cloud

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.1.1 Training and Consulting Services Help in Assessment, Design, Deployment, and Optimization of Cloud Environment

6.3.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.2.1 Integration and Deployment Services Aid in Streamlining Adoption, Improving Operational Efficiency and Managing Disruption

6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3.1 Support Services Empower Organizations to Efficiently Tackle End-User and Technical Issues

6.3.4 Managed Services

6.3.4.1 Managed Services Help Organizations Increase Efficiency, Reduce Deployment Time, and Save Costs



7 Virtual Private Cloud Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Increasingly Adopt Virtual Private Cloud Solution Owing to Its Scalability and Cost Efficiency

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Need to Store and Manage Data Securely, Improve Scalability, and Avoid Redundancy and Duplication of Data to Drive the Adoption of VPC Among Large Enterprises



8 Virtual Private Cloud Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Increasingly Deploy Virtual Private Cloud Solution to Enhance Security Over Cloud Deployments

8.3 IT and Telecom

8.3.1 Virtual Private Cloud Enables Dynamic Resource Allocation to Provide Flexibility, Cost Efficiency, and Enhanced Control Over the Cloud for IT and Telecom Vertical

8.4 Government and Defense

8.4.1 The Need to Ensure Data Security has Propelled the Adoption of Virtual Private Cloud Solutions By Government Agencies

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Healthcare Vertical to Increasingly Adopt Virtual Private Cloud to Enhance Data Security and Data Access

8.6 Media and Entertainment

8.6.1 Need for Managing Content Ownership, Digital Rights, Managing Huge Data Sets Fueling the Adoption of Virtual Private Cloud in Media and Entertainment Vertical

8.7 Retail

8.7.1 Virtual Private Cloud Provides Cost Effectiveness, Enhances Productivity, and Gives Competitive Advantage to Retailers

8.8 Manufacturing

8.8.1 Manufacturing Vertical Increasingly Using Virtual Private Cloud to Securely Digitalize Their Operations

8.9 Others



9 Virtual Private Cloud Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Growing Adoption of Public Cloud to Fuel the Market Growth in North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Need of Reducing CAPEX and OPEX to Fuel the Market Growth in Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Asia Pacific to Increasingly Implement Virtual Private Cloud for Handling OPEX Cost of Private Cloud

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Increased Spending on IT Infrastructure By Government and Manufacturing Verticals to Drive the Market in Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Local Enterprises Collaborating With Leading Vendors to Address the Growing Need for Virtual Private Cloud in Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

10.2.2 Business Expansions

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Google

11.3 Microsoft

11.4 Alibaba

11.5 AWS

11.6 OVH

11.7 Huawei

11.8 Rackspace

11.9 CenturyLink

11.10 DXC

11.11 Atos



