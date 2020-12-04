Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Markets 2020-2027: Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Accelerates Work From Home Revolution. VPN Usage Spirals to an all Time High of 27.1% in 2020



The global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) is expected to witness unprecedented spurt in growth in the year 2020 to the tune of 27.1%.



By the year 2027, the market is projected to reach US$107.5 billion trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic confined people to homes, closed down offices, halted transport, and virtually brought social and economic life to a grinding halt. To cope with the abrupt cessation of all operational activities, the world shifted gears to a remote working mode almost overnight.



Millions of employees were migrated to work from home (WFM) models initially as a result of shelter-in-place orders. Although countries are emerging from lockdowns, second of wave infections & voluntary social distancing measures are resulting in companies extending WFM options for their employees. Over the last eight months, 88% of IT companies worldwide migrated their employees to work-from-home (WFH) during the pandemic.



92% of teams in Asia-Pacific have implemented WFH since the outbreak highlighting the need to flatten the curve in countries with less than adequate healthcare resources. 45% of employees cite COVID-19 as the trigger for rapid adoption of remote working strategies. 72% of companies plan to shift a portion of their staff permanently to a WFH model. Over 70% of companies plan to permanently offload over 35% of their workforce to WFM roles to reduce worker density at offices.



In the United States, in the pre-pandemic period only 5% to 7% of the country's workforce was working from home (WFH) although over 58% held jobs compatible with remote work. However, over 35% to 40% will work from home multiple-days-a-week by the end of 2021. The pandemic is creating a global 'Work-At-Home' culture which will very likely last beyond the crisis. Against this backdrop, every company needs a well-thought-out work-at-home and business continuity plan.



Digital transformation is now visible in all industrial sectors. Telehealth will replace doctor visits by 2025; by 2021 new home constructions will include co-working spaces highlighting the permanence of remote working; supply chain 4.0 will reach 100% adoption by 2025; eCommerce will account for 60% of retail spending by 2020 and block chain & tokenization will be integrated into financial services by 2023.Digital technologies provide productivity, security, efficiency, agility, workforce re-skilling, and customer experience advantages, all of which are vital during times of crisis like the current pandemic.



The pandemic is helping test the effectiveness of digital solutions and in the post pandemic world digital innovation will accelerate even further. A key technology playing a crucial role in enabling remote operations is VPN and the technology has witnessed massive increase in adoption in the 1st quarter 2020. In other words, the astounding spike in the number of remote and mobile workers over the last couple of months has brought VPN infrastructures into the spotlight.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cohesive Networks

Contemporary Control Systems, Inc.

CyberGhost S.A. ( Romania )

) Golden Frog GmbH

Google Cloud Platform

Guangzhou Robustel Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NCP Engineering GmbH

NETGEAR, Inc.

NordVPN

Oracle Corporation

PureVPN

Safer Social Ltd

SingTel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Select Innovations in VPN Market

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Popular Android VPNs

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

VPN Usage Picks Up During COVID-19 Pandemic

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Market Overview

An Overview of Prominent VPN Providers in Japan

Market Analytics

CHINA

China's 'Great Firewall' Augments Demand for VPN

'Great Firewall' Augments Demand for VPN List of Popular VPN Vendors in China

Hong Kong : Enactment of New National Security Law Spurs Interest in VPN Services

: Enactment of New National Security Law Spurs Interest in VPN Services Market Analytics

EUROPE

Mobile VPN Gains Traction

Cloud Migration and Multi-site Connectivity Sustain Demand for MPLS VPN Solutions

Competitive Landscape

A Peek into Select Popular VPN Services in Europe

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Adoption of VPNs in India

Relaxed VPN Norms for IT and ITeS Companies Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Pandemic and Internet Shutdowns Boost VPN Adoption

Select Popular VPN Services in India

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 115

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq745m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

