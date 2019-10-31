Global Virtual Reality Market Size is Growing With a CAGR of 34.5% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2025

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Virtual Reality Market Overview:

"Global Virtual Reality Market Size is growing with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecasted period 2019 to 2025".

Virtual reality (VR) is an interactive computer-generated experience in a simulated environment that mainly incorporates auditory and visual feedback, but also other types of sensory feedback such as haptic. This virtual setting may be similar to the real world, or it may be incredible, providing an experience of normal physical reality that is not possible.

VR is beginning to penetrate the automotive industry. In addition to incorporating voice support, vehicles are now equipped with several advanced features to provide enhanced driver safety.

Due to the ability of virtual reality to enhance the world via head-mounted displays, the technology can be a useful training aid for medical applications, where VR is used to train doctors to perform procedures such as surgery. VR can also be used for patient monitoring.

This study presents the virtual reality market's sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025

FACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET

Increasing applications and adoptions in various verticals such as healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace among others

Increasing investments from various tech giants.

REGION WISE MARKET TRENDS

North America is expected to hold the largest size of the virtual reality market,

is expected to hold the largest size of the virtual reality market, Market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate. Countries such as China , India , Japan , and South Korea in the APAC region are witnessing a huge demand for head-mounted displays for the gaming application.

2018 was considered as the base year in this study and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period for estimating Virtual Reality's market size.

This report studies Virtual Reality's global market size, focusing particularly on key regions such as the United States, the European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

For top companies in the United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

FEATURED COMPANY

Oculus VR

Sony

Samsung Electronics

HTC

EON Reality

Google

Microsoft

Vuzix

Cyberglove Systems

Sensics

Leap Motion

Sixense Entertainment

Others

MARKET SEGMENT BY PRODUCT TYPE

Non-Immersive Technology

Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Consumer

Commercial

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

KEY REGIONS SPLIT IN THIS REPORT:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World ( Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES ARE:

To analyze and research the Virtual Reality status and future forecast in United States , European Union and China , involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

, European Union and , involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast. To present the key Virtual Reality manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Reality are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

