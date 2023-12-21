Global Virtual Reality Technologies Market Outlook to 2028 - Asia Pacific is Fastest Growing Market, Projected to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2028

21 Dec, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VR market is poised for significant growth, which can be attributed to the growth of the mobile industry, decreasing costs of hardware and software, and rising penetration of industries such as retail, healthcare, e-commerce and automotive. VR standards have been established to ensure a more immersive experience.
In this report, the global VR technologies market is segmented by component, device type, technology, application and region. Components include hardware and software. The hardware segment was valued at $9.7 billion in 2022. It is estimated the VR market for hardware will grow at a CAGR of 23.6% and is forecast to reach $33.6 billion by the end of 2028.
Device types include head-mounted displays (HMDs), projectors and display walls, gesture-control devices and others. Technologies include semi- and fully immersive technology and non-immersive technology. Applications include consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others.
In this report, the VR market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global VR technologies market. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific VR market was valued at $6.6 billion. It is projected to be the fastest growing market for VR during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% to reach $27.4 billion by the end of 2028.
This report's scope includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets of VR technology by component, device type, technology and application. The report examines each of these market segments, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant VR players and their strategies to enhance their market presence.
The Report Includes
- 46 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for virtual reality (VR) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- An evaluation of the upcoming market opportunities and emerging applications of VR technology, as well as forecasts for the market's segments and sub-segments
- An estimate of the actual market size. a revenue forecast for the VR technologies market, and a market share analysis based on component, technology, device type, application, and region
- In-depth information on R&D investments, key technology issues, industry challenges, major end-user markets and the impact on device sales
- Coverage of the technological, economic and business considerations of VR technology, with market data analyses and growth forecasts through 2028
- Insights into the impact of ESG factors on company performance and the ESG practices followed
- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the surging demand for VR technology market
- An analysis of patent activity
- A look into the VR industry structure, the supplier landscape, new products and developments, and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues
- Company profiles of the leading players
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Market Evolution
- VR in the 21St Century
- Future Expectations
- Current VR Trends
- Emerging Trends
- Macro Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
- Value Chain Analysis
- Component Manufacturers and Systems Software Developers
- Device Manufacturers
- Enterprise Application Developers
- Distributors and Retailers
- End-users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Use of HMDS in Gaming and Entertainment
- Falling Cost of VR Hardware
- Increasing Use of VR in Automobiles
- Market Restraints
- Effects on Health
- Global Trade War
- High Initial Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Role of 5G in Virtual Reality
- Corporate Training
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Hardware
- Displays and Projectors
- Cameras
- Semiconductor Components
- Sensors
- Position Trackers
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Type
- Head-Mounted Displays
- Projectors and Display Walls
- Gesture Control Devices
- Other Device Types
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Semi- and Fully Immersive Technology
- Non-Immersive Technology
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Consumer
- Gaming and Entertainment
- Sports
- Commercial
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Education and Training
- Travel and Tourism
- Advertising
- Enterprise (Manufacturing)
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Sustainability in Virtual Reality Market: An Esg Perspective
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- 7D Vision Technology
- Apple
- Christie Digital Systems
- DPVR (Shanghai Lexiang Technology
- Emagin
- Eon Reality
- Gravity Jack
- HTC
- Meta Platforms Technologies
- Microsoft
- Nvidia
- Pico Technology
- Sony
- Curvature Games
- Varjo
- Vedx Solutions
- Vrpharma
- Ximmerse
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq0spu
