Global Virtual Reality (VR) Industry

NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Virtual Reality (VR) in US$ Thousand.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960391







The Global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 126 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- Barco N.V.



- EON Reality Inc.



- Google Inc.



- HTC Corporation



- Immersive Robotics



- Intel Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960391







VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) MCP-7



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Age of Digital Immersion: The Foundation for the Growing Business Interest in Virtual Reality



The First Wave of VR Unleashes the Power of VR as a Training, Simulation & Gaming Tool



The Second Wave of VR Will Unleash VR as a Communication System/Interface



From a Fictional Concept to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, the VR Market is Ripe for the Picking



Investments Scenario: Venture Capitalists Get Ready to Surf the Giant VR Wave



Table 1: Unbroken Faith in the Promised Potential of VR Technology to Sustain Growth in Funding Support for VR Start-Ups: Global Annual Investments in AR & VR Companies (in US$ Million) for the Years 2015, 2016 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



A Peek Into Active AR & VR Investors & the Companies Funded by Them



Crowdfunding, Emerges as the New Way Forward



Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Virtual Reality



VR Value Chain Participants



The Rise & Fall of Mobile VR: The Insider Story of Why Consumer VR is Falling



Table 2: In the Consumer Market, Smartphone Based VR Fails to Harness the Power of Emotions: Global Smartphone Sales Vs VR Headset Unit Sales (in Million) and % Penetration of VR Headsets Among Smartphone Users for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 3: Augmented Reality (AR) Finds Greater Favor Among Consumers for Entertainment, Gaming and Mobile Applications: % Breakdown of AR & VR Spending for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



The Rise of VR Arcades: The Last Ditch Attempt to Revive the Consumer Gaming Market



Table 4: Convergence of eSports With VR to Open New Revenue Opportunities for VR Arcades as the Gaming Centers of the Future: Global eSports Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Non-Consumer Applications: The Future of VR



Value of VR in Advertising Rises InSync With the Importance of Immersive & Interactive Visualization in Digital Marketing



Table 5: The Power of Immersive Telepresence on Consumer Perception Brings Out VR as a Powerful Marketing Tool in the US$ 600 Billion Opportunity Laden Advertising Industry: Global Advertising Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 6: Role of VR in Building Virtual Showrooms to Receive a Boost from the Optimistic Growth of the e-Commerce Industry: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Enterprise Sector to Mobilize a Sizable Chunk of Growth in the VR Market



Table 7: Promised Role of VR in Managing Distributed Teams Via Remote Collaboration to Grow Bigger Against the Backdrop of the Growing Base of Mobile Workers: Breakdown of Global Mobile Worker Population (in Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 8: VR to Corner an Increasing Share of the Enterprise Communication & Collaboration Market as the Next Disruptive Technology After IP Video Conferencing: Global Enterprise Collaboration & Communication Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Industrial/Manufacturing Sector Hide a Goldmine of Opportunities for VR



Table 9: Policy Led Focus on Improving Manufacturing's Share in Global GDP Opens Up the Industry's Willingness to Adopt New Technologies like VR: Contribution of Manufacturing to Global GDP (in %) for the Years 2016 and 2017 in Select Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 10: Global Epidemic of Occupational Injuries & Workplace Accidents & the Need for a New Paradigm of Prevention Throws the Spotlight on VR in the Manufacturing Industry: Global Cost of Work-Related Injuries Deaths (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 11: As the Pinnacle of Machine Monitoring & Diagnostics Technology, VR to Benefit From the Growing Focus Shed on Remote Monitoring & Diagnostics: Global Opportunity in Plant Asset Management (PAM) (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Backed by the Promise of "Adding Value in Care", VR in Healthcare Poised for Rapid Growth in a Rapidly Transforming Value Based Healthcare System



Table 12: Value-Based Reimbursement (VBR) Trend Spurs Greater Need for Smarter, More Efficient & Effective Provision of Healthcare Services Which Spells Opportunities for VR as a Key Enabler: U.S. Medicare Payment Reform as a Case in Point - Percentage of Traditional Fee-for-Service (FFS) Payments and Value-Based Alternative Payment Models (APMs) for the Years 2015 and 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



VR Ready for Fishing Opportunities in the US$1.5 Trillion Aerospace Industry



Table 13: The Benefits of Designing & Troubleshooting in Virtual Spaces Drives Adoption of VR in the Increasingly Technologically Complex Aircraft Manufacturing & MRO Space: Global Market for Aircraft Product & Services (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



VR's Room-Scale Immersive Experience to Revolutionize Real Estate and Architecture



Educational VR Experiences to Complement Traditional Teaching Methods



VR Technology Promotes Immersive and Cost-effective Simulation Based Training



Future of VR Lies in the Hardware Design: A Review



Table 14: Offering the Best of Mobile & Tethered Worlds, Standalone VR Headsets Emerge to Drive the Future of VR: Global % Share of VR Headset Sales by Form Factor for the Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 15: Headsets Rule the VR Hardware Market: Global % Share of VR Hardware Volume Shipments by Product Type for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: Supported by High Volume Shipments of Low Priced PlayStation VR Headset, Sony Emerges as the Leader: Global Market Share (in %) of Leading VR Headset Vendors Based on Volume Shipments for the Year 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



A Peek Into the Latest Headset Innovations in the Market



HTC Vive Pros Features Improved Visual Fidelity and Room Scale Experience to Attract Enterprise Users



Upgrades Propel Affordable Oculus Rift and Sony PSVR to Compete With HTC Vive in Immersive Gameplay



Standalone VR Headsets Promote Untethered VR Experience: Oculus Go Stands Out Among Pricier Competitors



Pimax 8K VR Premium Headset Provides Widest FOV to Increase Immersive Effect



Increased Focus on Innovations in Mobile VR Headsets in a Bid to Battle the Threat of Standalone VR Headsets



Innovations in VR Accessories to Enhance Immersive Experience



VR Content/Apps Rise in Significance On Par With Hardware to Influence the Commercial Success of VR Technology



List of Leading VR Apps Classified by End Use Application



Convergence of VR & AR Into Mixed Reality to be the Bold New Future



Issues & Challenges



Yet to be Resolved Technology Issues - A Major Concern



Low Resolution of HMDs



Performance Issues from Display Latency of VR Devices



Massive Size of HMDs



Non-Compatibility with Other Devices



Need for Systems with High End Configuration & its Cost Implications



Maintaining Consistent Video Quality - A Major Technology Challenge



Data Storage - A Critical But Often Ignored VR Function



Despite Emergence of New Relatively Inexpensive Model - Cost Continues to Remain a Major Issue



Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets



Market Outlook











3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







Virtual Reality - Introduction



Types of Virtual Reality



Fully Immersive



Non-Immersive



Collaborative



Web-Based



Virtual Reality Solutions



Head-Mounted Display (HMD)



Immersive Rooms



Sensory Gloves



Wands



Applications of virtual reality



Games and Entertainment



Medicine



Industrial Design and Architecture



Education



Scientific Visualization



Tracing the Evolutionary Path of Virtual Reality



Research Work on VR Concepts Traces Back to 1950s



1980s & the 90s - Early Commercialization Efforts



Into the 21st Century - Product Developments for Achieving Commercial Viability



Development of Prototype Oculus Rift HMD in 2012 - A Major Breakthrough in VR



More Device Prototypes Come Up in 2014



Companies Keep Up the Tempo with New Product Developments in 2015



Samsung Gear VR Makes Commercial Entry - The First Modern Day Commercial VR Device in the Market







4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







4.1 Focus on Select Players



VR Hardware Manufacturers



Barco N.V (Belgium)



EON Reality Inc. (USA)



Google Inc. (USA)



HTC Corporation (Taiwan)



Immersive Robotics (Australia)



Intel Corporation (USA)



Kopin Corporation, Inc. (USA)



Leap Motion, Inc. (USA)



Lenovo (China)



MindMaze Holding SA (Switzerland)



Oculus VR, LLC (USA)



Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co., LTD



Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., (South Korea)



Sensics, Inc. (USA)



Sixense Enterprises Inc. (USA)



Sony Interactive Entertainment (USA)



StarVR Corporation (Taiwan)



Varjo Technologies (Finland)



Virtalis Limited (UK)



VirtaMed AG (Switzerland)



VRgineers, Inc (Czech Republic)



WorldViz (USA)



VR Software Developers (Includes Software Tools for VR Content, VR Video Capture, and VR App Developers)



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA)



AppReal-VR (Israel)



Cubicle Ninjas (USA)



Crytek GmbH (Germany)



Epic Games, Inc. (USA)



Erminesoft (USA)



Firsthand Technology Inc. (USA)



Hyperlink Infosystem (India)



Jaunt, Inc. (USA)



NVIDIA Corporation (USA)



Pixvana, Inc. (USA)



Unigine Corp. (Russia)



Unity Technologies, Inc. (USA)



4.2 Product Launches



Cybershoes Introduces VR Accessory Cybershoes®



Qualcomm Releases New VR Development Kit



Kopin Unveils AR, VR and Mobile Entertainment Headsets



HTC Unveils Vive Pro VR Headset



Raymond Launches VR Simulator



VirtaMed Launches ArthroS™ Ankle Simulator



Sensics Launches New VR Headset



Kopin and Goertek Unveils New Reference Design - Elf VR



Qualcomm Introduces New VRDK for Qualcomm® Snapdragon™



Mobile Platform



Kopin Introduces Vista VR Series of Micro Displays for VR Market Applications



Sony and Oculus Set to Introduce VR Device Platforms



4.3 Recent Industry Activity



Biome Grow to Acquire Weed VR



McLaren Partners with HTC for VR Technology Usage



ValueSetters Acquires SpaceoutVR



Rogue Initiative Enters into Partnership with Emblematic Group



Snap Acquires PlayCanvas



Walmart Acquires Spatialand



ART Partners with Sensics for Content and Development Tools



Apple Acquires Vrvana



AECOM Signs a MOU with HTC to Develop VR Technology



Intel and Turner Sports Enter into a Multiyear Partnership to Deliver Live Content



Microsoft Acquires AltspaceVR



UTC to Acquire Rockwell Collins



ALPINA Acquires Virtalis



MelodyVR Partners with Microsoft for MelodyVR's app



Samsung Enters into Partnership with MLB for VR Solutions



Nokia and Technicolor Announces a Virtual Reality Partnership



Samsung Announces VR Partnerships with UFC®, X Games and Live Nation



Google Partners with HTC and Lenovo for VR Headsets



Qualcomm Collaborates with Google to Develop VR Headset



Nokia Announces VR Technology Agreement with The Walt Disney Studios







5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Reality by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality by End-Use Sector - Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 20: World 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Reality by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Others Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







6.1 The United States



Market Analysis



Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.2 Canada



Market Analysis



Table 22: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.3 Japan



Market Analysis



Table 23: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4 Europe



Market Analysis



Table 24: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 25: European 10-Year Perspective for Virtual Reality by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.1 France



Market Analysis



Table 26: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis



Table 27: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis



Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.4 United Kingdom



Market Analysis



Table 29: The United Kingdom Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.4.5 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis



Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.6 Rest of World



Market Analysis



Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Reality Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







7. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled:126 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 131) The United States (73) Canada (5) Japan (4) Europe (32) - France (6) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (3) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (17) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15) Middle East (2)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960391







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

