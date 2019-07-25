Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Segment, Equipment, Applications, and Solutions 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Equipment (Hardware, Software, Components) Applications and Solutions 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the virtual reality market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property, and analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content.

The report also provides an assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis, analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms. The report also presents key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.

Select Report Findings

Carriers must build-out 5G and edge computing to support consumer VR

Enterprise virtual reality applications USA market will surpass $5B by 2024

market will surpass by 2024 Cloud-based VR solutions will be dominate compared to premise-based solutions

Government use of virtual reality in support of USA smart cities will reach $330M by 2024

smart cities will reach by 2024 Largest VR verticals will be industrial automation, aerospace, construction, education, and healthcare

Market Insights



Previously encumbered by a combination of technology gaps and consumer readiness issues, the virtual reality market is poised for substantive global growth, providing abundant opportunities for service providers, content developers, and ecosystem component providers. However, the high-growth phase for VR is anticipated to start within approximately two years, which is coincident with substantially lower broadband costs as a whole (wired and wireless connections) as well as greater user acceptance within both the consumer and business market segments.

It is important to note that the virtual reality market and other immersive technologies (such as the mixed reality market) will also be important to many industries for a variety of enterprise purposes including internal operations, managing supply chains, and supporting customers. Important industry verticals include commercial real estate management, automotive, public safety, education, and training. The leading sector is anticipated to be the instruction (education, training, and simulations).

For the consumer virtual reality market, we see entertainment and lifestyle enhancements leading the way with the former including VR enhanced gaming and the latter including a plethora of new apps such as virtual location experiences in which groups of people get together virtually in the cyber-world. Examples include everything from virtual alumni events to watching your favorite football team play in a virtual stadium with ultra-real sights, sounds, and even feelings and smells of game day. The advancement of AI embedded within the VR market will add to the realism by introducing random events that happen within a given experience.

For enterprise and industrial virtual reality market segments, the publisher sees simulations and training leading the way. We see everything from situational training (such as Verizon using Striver to train its employees how to better deal with robberies) to more traditional expectations such as VR enhanced simulations for flight and vehicle training. Businesses will also seek to use VR as a means to destress employees by offering them a virtual experience of their everyday work with random events thrown into the mix, both to add interest/amusement as well as to test and train them to see how they might react given a real-world experience such as how to best deal with a senile shoplifter.

In terms of venture investment, 2016 represented an intermediate peak for the virtual reality market with VR funding exceeding $800M. By way of comparison, the other major component of the overall immersive technology market (AR and MR) received about $450M in investment. More recently, the VR market has lagged AR/MR in terms of funding with the former receiving only $280M and the latter receiving over $850M in 2018.

However, the virtual reality market has done quite well over the last few years in terms of cumulative investment. By way of example, Jaunt VR alone receiving over $100M in investment money including from strategic investors such as Disney. However, VR is struggling to achieve market traction let alone critical mass. The publisher sees the virtual reality market gaining ground once 5G is more firmly in place commercially, but not because of wireless VR. Instead, we see a massive build-out of broadband as a whole (due to competition from the 5G market) as one of the fundamental drivers for VR adoption.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the VR market including the following:

Analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners

Evaluation of recent VR patent filings and intellectual property

Analysis of current price metrics VR devices, apps, and content

Assessment of key VR companies and solutions with SWOT analysis

Analysis of emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization

Analysis of VR component market: devices, software, hardware, platforms

Analysis of key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities

Shipment forecasts in the report include:

Virtual Reality Market Globally, Regionally, and by Major Countries 2019 - 2024

Virtual Reality Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Applications 2019 - 2024

Virtual Reality Hardware, Software, and Services 2019 - 2024

Virtual Reality Content and Commerce 2019 - 2024

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Objectives and Benefits

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Company Coverage

2. Virtual Reality Market Segmentation

2.1 VR Market Segments and Sub-Segments

2.2 Key Report Findings

3. Introduction

3.1 Immersive Technologies

3.2 Virtual Reality Market Overview

3.2.1 Virtual Reality Systems

3.2.2 Virtual Reality Technologies, Systems, and Architectures

3.3 Virtual Reality Ecosystem

3.3.1 Virtual Reality Devices

3.3.1.1 Head Mounted Displays

3.3.1.2 Gesture Tracking Devices

3.3.1.2.1 Haptic Gloves

3.3.1.2.2 Haptic Suits

3.3.1.2.3 Other VR Devices

3.3.1.3 Projectors and Display Walls

3.3.1.4 Heads-Up Displays

3.3.2 Virtual Reality Hardware Components

3.3.2.1 Sensors

3.3.2.1.1 Accelerometers

3.3.2.1.2 Proximity Sensor

3.3.2.1.3 Magnetometers

3.3.2.1.4 GPS System

3.3.2.1.5 Gyroscopes

3.3.2.1.6 3D Image Sensor

3.3.2.2 Semiconductor Component

3.3.2.2.1 Haptic Controller and Integrated Circuits

3.3.2.2.2 Graphic Processing Units

3.3.2.2.3 VR Displays

3.3.2.2.4 Central Processing Units

3.3.2.2.5 Memory

3.3.2.2.6 Tracking System

3.3.2.2.7 Process Acceleration Cards

3.3.2.2.8 Input Devices

3.3.2.2.9 USB Connector

3.3.2.3 Audio Hardware

3.3.3 Virtual Reality Software Market

3.3.3.1 Virtual Reality Applications

3.3.3.2 Software Component

3.3.3.2.1 Reality Engine

3.3.3.2.2 Software Development Kits

3.3.3.2.3 3D Modeling

3.3.3.2.4 2D Graphics

3.3.3.2.5 Digital Sound Editing

3.3.4 Virtual Reality Services Market

3.3.4.1 Virtual Reality Simulation Services

3.3.4.2 Virtual Reality Application Store Services

3.3.4.3 Deployment and Management Service

3.3.5 Virtual Reality Content Market

3.3.5.1 Games and Entertainment

3.3.5.2 VR, Video, and an Emphasis on Instructional Content

3.3.5.3 VR Theme Park: An Immersive Experience

3.3.5.4 VR Content Developer Engagement

3.4 Virtual Reality Market Drivers

3.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Immersive Vision

3.4.2 Usability to Increase Adoption of VR Devices

3.4.3 Virtual Reality Functions Embedded in Devices

3.4.4 Virtual Reality in Training and Simulation

3.4.5 Increasing Affordability of Devices and Components

3.4.6 Virtual Reality in Enterprise and Industrial Settings

3.5 Virtual Reality Market Challenges

3.5.1 Adverse Impact on User Health

3.5.2 Fully Immersive Virtual Reality is Costly

3.5.3 Ensuring Usability in Design and Tracking

3.5.4 High Energy Consumption

3.6 Virtual Reality Market Outlook and Opportunities

3.6.1 Virtual Reality Investment Trends

3.6.2 Virtual Reality Mergers and Acquisitions

3.6.3 Virtual Reality Complements Mixed Reality

3.6.4 Virtual Reality in Defense and Homeland Security

3.6.5 Virtual Reality and Telepresence Apps

3.6.6 Virtual Reality meets Immersive Social Platforms

3.6.7 Virtual Reality in Drone Operation and Telerobotics

3.6.8 Virtual Reality in Pornography and Sex Industry

3.6.9 Virtual Reality Accelerates 3D TV and Printing

3.6.10 Virtual Reality in Life Saving Applications

3.6.11 Virtual Reality Opportunities for Network Operators

3.6.12 5G to take Haptic Virtual Reality Experience Mainstream

4. Virtual Reality Ecosystem Analysis

4.1 Virtual Reality Stakeholder Analysis

4.1.1 Virtual Reality Device Manufacturers

4.1.2 Virtual Reality Component Manufacturers

4.1.3 Virtual Reality Software Solution Providers

4.1.4 VR Service Suit Providers

4.1.5 Virtual Reality Content Providers

4.1.6 Virtual Reality End Users

4.2 Virtual Reality Business Models

4.2.1 Virtual Reality Subscription Services

4.2.2 Pay-Per-Experience Virtual Reality

4.3 Virtual Reality Patent Analysis

4.4 Virtual Reality Technologies

4.4.1 Non-Immersive Virtual Reality Technology

4.4.2 Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality Technology

4.4.3 Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Technology

4.5 Virtual Reality Platforms

4.6 Virtual Reality Market Applications

4.6.1 Consumer Virtual Reality Applications

4.6.2 Enterprise Virtual Reality Applications

4.6.3 Virtual Reality in Industrial Applications

4.7 Regional Virtual Reality Markets

4.8 Virtual Reality and 5G

4.9 Virtual Reality Revenue Expectations

5. VR Company Analysis

5.1 Oculus VR, LLC

5.2 Sony Corporation

5.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.4 HTC Corporation

5.5 EON Reality Inc.

5.6 Google Inc.

5.7 Microsoft Corporation

5.8 Vuzix Corporation

5.9 Cyber Glove Systems

5.10 Sensics Inc.

5.11 Leap Motion Inc.

5.12 Sixense Entertainment Inc.

5.13 Avegant Corp.

5.14 FOVE Inc.

5.15 Open Source Virtual Reality (OSVR)

5.16 Zeiss VR One

5.17 Intel Corporation

5.18 Alcatel Mobile

5.19 ZTE Corporation

5.20 Unity Technologies

5.21 Magic Leap

5.22 Nvidia Corporation

5.23 BARCO

5.24 MYO

5.25 NGRAIN Corporation

5.26 WorldViz

5.27 Wevr

5.28 NextVR

5.29 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

5.30 Niantic Inc.

5.31 Virtual Reality Company (VRC)

5.32 VIRTALIS

5.33 Facebook

5.34 Huawei Technologies

5.35 Qualcomm Inc.

5.36 SK Telecom

5.37 LG Corporation

5.38 Nokia StarGazing VR Application

5.39 VREAL

5.40 StreamVR

5.41 Analog Devices Inc.

5.42 Atmel Corporation

5.43 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

5.44 NXP

5.45 Integrated Device Technology Inc.

5.46 Maxim Integrated

5.47 NKK Switches

5.48 Rohm Semiconductor

5.49 Semtech Corporation

5.50 Texas Instruments

6. Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 Global Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.2 Virtual Reality Technologies 2019 - 2024

6.3 Virtual Reality System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.3.1 Virtual Reality Devices 2019 - 2024

6.3.2 Virtual Reality Gesture Tracking Devices 2019 - 2024

6.3.3 Virtual Reality Hardware Components 2019 - 2024

6.3.3.1 Virtual Reality Hardware Sensors 2019 - 2024

6.3.3.2 Virtual Reality Hardware Semiconductor Components 2019 - 2024

6.3.4 Virtual Reality Software 2019 - 2024

6.3.5 Virtual Reality Software Components 2019 - 2024

6.3.6 Virtual Reality Services 2019 - 2024

6.3.7 Virtual Reality Content 2019 - 2024

6.4 Virtual Reality Business Revenue 2019 - 2024

6.5 Virtual Reality Applications 2019 - 2024

6.5.1 Virtual Reality Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.5.2 Virtual Reality Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.5.3 Virtual Reality Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.5.4 Virtual Reality Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.6 Virtual Reality Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.7 Network Infrastructure Supporting Virtual Reality

6.7.1 Multi-access Edge Computing Enabled VR Infrastructure 2019 - 2024

6.7.2 Multi-access Edge Computing Enabled VR Hardware 2019 - 2024

6.8 United States Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.8.1 USA VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.8.1.1 USA VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.8.1.2 USA VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.8.2 USA VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.8.2.1 USA VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.8.2.2 USA VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.8.2.3 USA VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.8.2.4 USA VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.8.3 USA VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.9 Canada Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.9.1 Canada VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.9.1.1 Canada VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.9.1.2 Canada VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.9.2 Canada VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.9.2.1 Canada VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.9.2.2 Canada VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.9.2.3 Canada VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.9.2.4 Canada VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.9.3 Canada VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.10 United Kingdom Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.10.1 UK VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.10.1.1 UK VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.10.1.1.1 UK VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.10.2 UK VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.10.2.1 UK VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.10.2.2 UK VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.10.2.3 UK VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.10.2.4 UK VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.10.3 UK VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.11 Germany Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.11.1 Germany VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.11.1.1 Germany VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.11.1.2 Germany VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.11.2 Germany VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.11.2.1 Germany VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.11.2.2 Germany VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.11.2.3 Germany VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.11.2.4 Germany VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.11.3 Germany VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.12 France Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.12.1 France VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.12.1.1 France VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.12.1.2 France VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.12.2 France VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.12.2.1 France VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.12.2.2 France VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.12.2.3 France VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.12.2.4 France VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.12.3 France VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.13 Sweden Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.13.1 Sweden VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.13.1.1 Sweden VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.13.1.2 Sweden VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.13.2 Sweden VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.13.2.1 Sweden VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.13.2.2 Sweden VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.13.2.3 Sweden VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.13.2.4 Sweden VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.13.3 Sweden VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.14 China Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.14.1 China VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.14.1.1 China VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.14.1.2 China VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.14.2 China VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.14.2.1 China VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.14.2.2 China VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.14.2.3 China VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.14.2.4 China VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.14.3 China VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.15 Japan Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.15.1 Japan VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.15.1.1 Japan VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.15.1.2 Japan VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.15.2 Japan VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.15.2.1 Japan VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.15.2.2 Japan VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.15.2.3 Japan VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.15.2.4 Japan VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.15.3 Japan VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

6.16 South Korea Virtual Reality Market 2019 - 2024

6.16.1 South Korea VR System Segments 2019 - 2024

6.16.1.1 South Korea VR Device 2019 - 2024

6.16.1.2 South Korea VR Gesture Tracking Device 2019 - 2024

6.16.2 South Korea VR Applications 2019 - 2024

6.16.2.1 South Korea VR Consumer Applications 2019 - 2024

6.16.2.2 South Korea VR Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024

6.16.2.3 South Korea VR Industrial Applications 2019 - 2024

6.16.2.4 South Korea VR Government Applications 2019 - 2024

6.16.3 South Korea VR Solutions Deployment 2019 - 2024

