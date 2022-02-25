Global Virtualization Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, Cisco Systems and Fujitsu Among Others

Feb 25, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtualization Market Research Report by Platform, by Type, by Deployment Mode, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtualization Market size was estimated at USD 67.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 72.57 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.17% to reach USD 110.42 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Virtualization Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Virtualization Market, including Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Fujitsu, Microsoft Corporation, Odin Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parallels International GmbH., Red Hat Inc., Symantec, Toshiba Corporation, and VMware Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Virtualization Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Virtualization Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Virtualization Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Virtualization Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Virtualization Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Virtualization Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Virtualization Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Storage virtualization allows for greater control and flexibility with physical storage
5.1.1.2. Improved convenience of managing the IT infrastructure and its components
5.1.1.3. Increasing use in BFSI and government sector
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Rising security threats
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emergence of cloud services
5.1.3.2. Rising penetration of video conferencing applications and telehealth consultations
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of technologically sound personnel
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Virtualization Market, by Platform
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Mobile Virtualization
6.3. PC Virtualization
7. Virtualization Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Administrative Virtualization
7.3. Application Virtualization
7.4. Application-Server Virtualization
7.5. Hardware Virtualization
7.6. Network Virtualization
8. Virtualization Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cloud
8.3. On-Premise
9. Americas Virtualization Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Virtualization Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Virtualization Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Accenture
13.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.3. Citrix Systems Inc.
13.4. Fujitsu
13.5. Microsoft Corporation
13.6. Odin Inc.
13.7. Oracle Corporation
13.8. Parallels International GmbH.
13.9. Red Hat Inc.
13.10. Symantec
13.11. Toshiba Corporation
13.12. VMware Inc.
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9c4gad
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article