Global Virtualization Security Market Report 2019-2024: Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 Billion

The Global Virtualization Security Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.6%.



Virtualization is a set of activities that help create a virtual version of real components, including computer hardware platforms, Operating System (OS), storage, and networking. Virtualization encompassing all those technologies needed to set up VMs that provide virtual resources or devices. The concept of virtualization is in close connection with the concepts of emulation and simulation. In emulation, the system is executed as if it were another system. Simulation, on the other hand, simulates the behavior of a given system.

The virtualization security market includes various vendors providing several security types and services to commercial clients across the globe. Key companies have adopted partnerships, agreements, and collaborations as key strategies to expand their footprints in the global virtualization security market.



Moreover, these companies are majorly focusing on strategies, such as innovative and integrated product and service launch and enhancements, partnerships, and regional business expansions, to cope up with the industry competition.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Virtualization Security Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Professional Service, 2019-2024

4.4 Market Share of Top 3 Enterprises and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.6 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Applications Across SMEs and Large Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cyberattacks

5.2.1.3 Increase in Stringent Regulations and Compliance Requirements

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and IoT Trends

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Virtualization Security Solutions and Services

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption Among SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Virtualization Security

5.3 Vulnerabilities in Virtualized Environment

5.4 Good Practices in Virtualized Environment

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Model: Virtualization Security

5.6 Use Cases



6 Virtualization Security Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Host-Based

6.2.1.1 Need to Avoid Unidentified Authentication to Any of the Guest Operating System Driving the Growth of Host-Based Solutions Segment

6.2.2 Anti-Malware

6.2.2.1 Need to Detect and Block Some Malware at the Network Level During and After Infection Driving the Growth of Anti-Malware Solutions Segment

6.2.3 Virtual Appliance

6.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Secure Virtual Machine Driving the Growth of Virtual Appliance Solutions Segment

6.2.4 Virtual Zone

6.2.4.1 Growing Need to Secure Virtual Environment Driving the Growth of Virtual Zone Solutions Segment

6.2.5 Virtual Infrastructure Protection

6.2.5.1 Need to Limit the Potential Risk of Attack Through Bypass of the Management Console and Direct Connection Driving the Growth of Virtual Infrastructure Protection Solutions Segment

6.2.6 Virtual Life Cycle Protection

6.2.6.1 Need to Limit Susceptible Attacks Driving the Growth of Virtual Life Cycle Protection Solutions Segment

6.2.7 Log and Patch Management

6.2.7.1 Growing Demand for Updated and Secured Virtual Machine Driving the Growth of Log and Patch Management Solutions Segment

6.2.8 Configuration Management

6.2.8.1 Growing Demand for Configuration Security Driving the Configuration Management Solutions Segment

6.2.9 Virtualization Security API

6.2.9.1 Growing Need to Provide Performance Monitoring and Scanning/Remediation of Memory-Resident Malware Driving the Virtualization Security API Solutions Segment

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Integration and Design

6.3.1.1.1 Increasing Need to Provide Integration of the Vendor's Security System Into the Customer's Security System Plan With Minimum Deviation Driving the Growth of Integration and Design Services Segment

6.3.1.2 Consulting

6.3.1.2.1 Need to Enhance Security in the Existing It Systems Driving the Growth of Consulting Services Segment

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3.1 Need to Help Enterprises in Providing Installation, Maintenance, and Other Support Activities Driving the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services Segment

6.3.1.4 Training and Education

6.3.1.4.1 Need to Help in Achieving Critical Skills for Improving the Overall Security of Personal Devices, Laptops, and Other Computing Devices to Drive the Growth of Training and Education Services Segment

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Need to Protect Business-Critical Applications Driving the Growth of Managed Services Segment



7 Virtualization Security Market By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Need for Service-Oriented Architecture and a Robust Set of Transformation Processes to Meet Business Objectives Driving the Growth of Cloud Segment

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Validation, Standardization, and Robust Matching to Drive the Growth of On-Premises Segment



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Increasing Need for Secured Cloud and Virtualized Environment to Boost the Growth of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Increasing use of Virtual Secured Applications to Fuel the Growth of Large Enterprises Segment



9 Virtualization Security Market By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Service Providers

9.2.1 Cloud Service Providers

9.2.1.1 Growing Need for Healthy Security Posture to Boost the Virtualization Security Market Among Cloud Service Providers

9.2.2 Telecom Service Providers

9.2.2.1 Advent of 5g Networks, and the Need to Support IoT Devices Through Secured Connectivity Driving the Growth of Market Among Various Telecom Service Providers

9.3 Enterprises

9.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtualized Environment for Better Financial Transactions to Boost the Growth of Market in BFSI Segment

9.3.2 Government, Defense, and Aerospace

9.3.2.1 Need for Reduced Capex and Optimized Governance Processes to Fuel the Growth of Market in Government, Defense, and Aerospace Segment

9.3.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Data Encryption, Application Firewalls, Disaster Recovery, and Business Continuity to Fuel the Growth of Virtualization Security Market in Healthcare and Life Sciences Segment

9.3.4 Retail

9.3.4.1 Growing Demand for Secured Personalized Experiences Across All the Touchpoints, Including Point of Sale and Web Driving the Growth of Market in Retail Segment

9.3.5 Manufacturing

9.3.5.1 Increasing use of Virtualization to Optimally use Control Systems Driving the Growth of Market in Manufacturing Segment

9.3.6 Education

9.3.6.1 Increasing Need to Safeguard the Interest of the Universities and Education System Driving the Growth of Market in Education Segment

9.3.7 Other Enterprises



10 Virtualization Security Market By Region

Company Profiles



10zig Technology Inc.

CA Technologies

Centrify

Checkpoint

Cisco

Dell EMC

ESET

Fortinet

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

HyTrust

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

McAfee

Sophos

StrataCloud

Symantec

Trend Micro

Tripwire

VMware

