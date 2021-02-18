Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market (2020 to 2026) - Building 5G-Ready Mobile Networks Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by Component (Solutions & Services (Professional & Managed)), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises), Network Type (4G & 5G) End-user (Telecom Operators, Enterprises) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.

The vEPC market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The vEPC market is gaining traction due to its cloud native and virtual machine based architecture that will improve the modularity of products.

Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services in the vEPC market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. These services outsource solutions related to network security, and storage, desktop, server, hosting, applications, and mobile device management. As the vEPC market is in its initial phase of NSA deployment of 5G network, most vendors are not capable of providing a NSA solution and its associate services to the customers. This enforces them to manage a few of the services from vendors who are experts in providing those to deliver the required services to the customers.

Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with NSA 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the vEPC market

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, Australia and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the vEPC market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of vEPC solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in vEPC Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Component and Deployment Model

4.3 Market in Europe, by Component and Deployment Model

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Deployment Model



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing LTE Mobile Subscriber and Penetration of Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Increasing Mobile Network Data Traffic

5.2.1.3 Need for Lower OpEx and CapEx

5.2.1.4 Cloud-Native and Service-Based Architecture

5.2.1.5 Differentiated 4G Services Via Network Slicing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Raising Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 Transiting from the Legacy Infrastructure to Virtualized Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Significant Opportunities for MNOs to Participate in the Growth of IoT Market

5.2.3.2 Building 5G-Ready Mobile Networks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.4.2 Integrating vEPC with Existing Mobile Core and Back Office Systems

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Huawei

5.3.2 NEC

5.3.3 Cisco

5.3.4 Ericsson

5.3.5 Orange Egypt

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 COVID-19 Market Outlook for vEPC

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model



6 vEPC Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact on Market

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 vEPC Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact on Market

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Mobility Management Entity

7.2.2 Home Subscriber Server

7.2.3 Serving Gateway

7.2.4 Packet Data Network Gateway



8 vEPC Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact on Market

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Consulting

8.2.2 Integration and Deployment

8.2.3 Training and Support

8.3 Managed Services



9 vEPC Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact on Market

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 vEPC Market, by Network Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Network Types: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Network Types: COVID-19 Impact on Market

10.2 4G Network

10.3 5G Network



11 vEPC Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers

11.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact on Market

11.2 Telecom Operators

11.3 Enterprises



12 vEPC Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

12.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on Market

12.2 LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi

12.3 Broadband Wireless Access

12.4 IoT and M2M



13 vEPC Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

13.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact

13.2.3 United States

13.2.3.1 United States: Regulatory Norms

13.2.4 Canada

13.2.4.1 Canada: Regulatory Norms

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Europe: vEPC Market Drivers

13.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact

13.3.3 United Kingdom

13.3.3.1 United Kingdom: Regulatory Norms

13.3.4 Germany

13.3.4.1 Germany: Regulatory Norms

13.3.5 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Asia-Pacific: vEPC Market Drivers

13.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact

13.4.3 China

13.4.3.1 China: Regulatory Norms

13.4.4 Japan

13.4.4.1 Japan: Regulatory Norms

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.5.1 Australia: Regulatory Norms

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.6.1 South Korea: Regulatory Norms

13.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Middle East and Africa: vEPC Market Drivers

13.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact

13.5.3 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

13.5.3.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Regulatory Norms

13.5.4 United Arab Emirates

13.5.5 South Africa

13.5.5.1 South Africa: Regulatory Norms

13.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Latin America: vEPC Market Drivers

13.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact

13.6.3 Brazil

13.6.3.1 Brazil: Regulatory Norms

13.6.4 Mexico

13.6.4.1 Mexico: Regulatory Norms

13.6.5 Rest of Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

14.4 Market Share Analysis

14.4.1 Introduction

14.5 Ranking of Key Players in vEPC Market, 2020

14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.6.1 Star

14.6.2 Emerging Leader

14.6.3 Pervasive

14.6.4 Participant

14.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of vEPC Vendors

14.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview

14.7.1 Progressive Companies

14.7.2 Responsive Companies

14.7.3 Dynamic Companies

14.7.4 Starting Blocks



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Ericsson

15.3 Huawei

15.4 Nokia

15.5 ZTE

15.6 Cisco

15.7 Affirmed Networks

15.8 Mavenir

15.9 Samsung

15.10 Athonet

15.11 NEC

15.12 Cumucore

15.13 Druid Software

15.14 IPLook

15.15 Tech Mahindra

15.16 Parallel Wireless

15.17 Polaris Networks

15.18 Xingtera

15.19 Lemko

15.20 Tecore

15.21 Telrad Networks



16 Appendix

