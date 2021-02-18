Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market (2020 to 2026) - Building 5G-Ready Mobile Networks Presents Opportunities
Feb 18, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by Component (Solutions & Services (Professional & Managed)), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises), Network Type (4G & 5G) End-user (Telecom Operators, Enterprises) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.
The vEPC market is gaining traction due to the evolution of cellular network technology, which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency. The vEPC market is gaining traction due to its cloud native and virtual machine based architecture that will improve the modularity of products.
Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Managed services in the vEPC market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. These services outsource solutions related to network security, and storage, desktop, server, hosting, applications, and mobile device management. As the vEPC market is in its initial phase of NSA deployment of 5G network, most vendors are not capable of providing a NSA solution and its associate services to the customers. This enforces them to manage a few of the services from vendors who are experts in providing those to deliver the required services to the customers.
Enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Enterprises are undergoing digital transformation across different industries. Businesses are in various stages of implementing new technologies to develop new solutions, improve service delivery, increase operational efficiency, reduce cost, gain competitive advantage, and meet rising customer expectations. 5G will soon make it into the list of technologies enterprise will consider, with NSA 5G solutions that will enable various new industrial applications, such as robotics, big data analytics, IIoT and AR/VR in engineering and design, as well as new ways to provide remote support and training.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the vEPC market
APAC has several growing economies, such as China, Australia and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the vEPC market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of vEPC solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in vEPC Market
4.2 Market in North America, by Component and Deployment Model
4.3 Market in Europe, by Component and Deployment Model
4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Deployment Model
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing LTE Mobile Subscriber and Penetration of Smartphones
5.2.1.2 Increasing Mobile Network Data Traffic
5.2.1.3 Need for Lower OpEx and CapEx
5.2.1.4 Cloud-Native and Service-Based Architecture
5.2.1.5 Differentiated 4G Services Via Network Slicing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Raising Security Concerns
5.2.2.2 Transiting from the Legacy Infrastructure to Virtualized Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Significant Opportunities for MNOs to Participate in the Growth of IoT Market
5.2.3.2 Building 5G-Ready Mobile Networks
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce
5.2.4.2 Integrating vEPC with Existing Mobile Core and Back Office Systems
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Huawei
5.3.2 NEC
5.3.3 Cisco
5.3.4 Ericsson
5.3.5 Orange Egypt
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.5 Regulatory Implications
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 COVID-19 Market Outlook for vEPC
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model
6 vEPC Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact on Market
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 vEPC Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact on Market
7.2 Solutions
7.2.1 Mobility Management Entity
7.2.2 Home Subscriber Server
7.2.3 Serving Gateway
7.2.4 Packet Data Network Gateway
8 vEPC Market, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact on Market
8.2 Professional Services
8.2.1 Consulting
8.2.2 Integration and Deployment
8.2.3 Training and Support
8.3 Managed Services
9 vEPC Market, by Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact on Market
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 vEPC Market, by Network Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Network Types: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Network Types: COVID-19 Impact on Market
10.2 4G Network
10.3 5G Network
11 vEPC Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers
11.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact on Market
11.2 Telecom Operators
11.3 Enterprises
12 vEPC Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers
12.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact on Market
12.2 LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi
12.3 Broadband Wireless Access
12.4 IoT and M2M
13 vEPC Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
13.2.2 North America: COVID-19 Impact
13.2.3 United States
13.2.3.1 United States: Regulatory Norms
13.2.4 Canada
13.2.4.1 Canada: Regulatory Norms
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Europe: vEPC Market Drivers
13.3.2 Europe: COVID-19 Impact
13.3.3 United Kingdom
13.3.3.1 United Kingdom: Regulatory Norms
13.3.4 Germany
13.3.4.1 Germany: Regulatory Norms
13.3.5 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Asia-Pacific: vEPC Market Drivers
13.4.2 Asia-Pacific: COVID-19 Impact
13.4.3 China
13.4.3.1 China: Regulatory Norms
13.4.4 Japan
13.4.4.1 Japan: Regulatory Norms
13.4.5 Australia
13.4.5.1 Australia: Regulatory Norms
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.6.1 South Korea: Regulatory Norms
13.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.5.1 Middle East and Africa: vEPC Market Drivers
13.5.2 Middle East and Africa: COVID-19 Impact
13.5.3 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
13.5.3.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Regulatory Norms
13.5.4 United Arab Emirates
13.5.5 South Africa
13.5.5.1 South Africa: Regulatory Norms
13.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
13.6.1 Latin America: vEPC Market Drivers
13.6.2 Latin America: COVID-19 Impact
13.6.3 Brazil
13.6.3.1 Brazil: Regulatory Norms
13.6.4 Mexico
13.6.4.1 Mexico: Regulatory Norms
13.6.5 Rest of Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Evaluation Framework
14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
14.4 Market Share Analysis
14.4.1 Introduction
14.5 Ranking of Key Players in vEPC Market, 2020
14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix
14.6.1 Star
14.6.2 Emerging Leader
14.6.3 Pervasive
14.6.4 Participant
14.6.5 Product Portfolio and Business Strategy Analysis of vEPC Vendors
14.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview
14.7.1 Progressive Companies
14.7.2 Responsive Companies
14.7.3 Dynamic Companies
14.7.4 Starting Blocks
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Ericsson
15.3 Huawei
15.4 Nokia
15.5 ZTE
15.6 Cisco
15.7 Affirmed Networks
15.8 Mavenir
15.9 Samsung
15.10 Athonet
15.11 NEC
15.12 Cumucore
15.13 Druid Software
15.14 IPLook
15.15 Tech Mahindra
15.16 Parallel Wireless
15.17 Polaris Networks
15.18 Xingtera
15.19 Lemko
15.20 Tecore
15.21 Telrad Networks
16 Appendix
