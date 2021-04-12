Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $56.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$ 3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 56.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 44.6% CAGR and reach US$ 35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 49.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.1% CAGR



The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41% and 39.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Affirmed Networks

Athonet Srl

Cisco Systems

Core Network Dynamics

Ericsson

ExteNet Systems

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juqmnr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

