Global Virus Network (GVN) Adds Gilead Sciences to GVN Healthcare & Pharma Centers of Excellence Coalition

"Gilead is honored to join the GVN Healthcare & Pharma Center for Excellence Coalition," said Dr. Cihlar. Tweet this

The current pandemic, the proliferation of other viral threats such as Ebola, dengue, Zika or yellow fever as well as the interplay between viruses such as HTLV, HPV, HBV and HCV with cancer, are yet other examples of the critical need to pool global resources and urgently address viral threats. With partners, now including Gilead, Abbot and Sanofi Pasteur, the GVN is tightly connected to public and private sector entities to develop effective and sustainable scientific solutions to address viral threats and viral causes of disease.

"GVN's Healthcare and Pharma Center of Excellence Coalition is bringing industry and academia together in a most impactful way," said Dr. Bréchot. "GVN serves as the catalyst to advance science by bridging the gap between the public and private health sectors."

The international business community in general, and the global pharmaceutical industry, are essential to effectively stem the spread of viral diseases worldwide. Such partners are critical in preparedness against potential pandemics and in stopping the spread of viruses as they appear. Viruses, viral disease and epidemics and the resultant health problems know no boundaries and spread rapidly beyond national borders causing fear, panic and uncertainty in addition to untold and potentially devastating economic and social consequences. As we well know from the current pandemic, businesses and corporations throughout the world are neither prepared nor immune and, for this reason, must collaborate, partner and work with organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Global Virus Network to mitigate, be prepared for and respond to viruses, viral disease and epidemics that are becoming far more commonplace, dangerous and harmful.

"Gilead is honored to join the GVN Healthcare & Pharma Center for Excellence Coalition," said Dr. Cihlar. "As we emerge from the COVID pandemic, it is partnerships like these that underscore the important role of industry in preparing for potential future outbreaks by supporting world class science, as well as education on broader pandemic threats beyond COVID."

"We are so delighted to have a Gilead relationship knowing well their outstanding contributions to therapeutic anti-viral drug development," said Dr. Gallo. "We look forward to growing GVN's industry partnerships with organizations such as Gilead, Sanofi and Abbott as they are interested in a direct dialogue and collaborative partnership with scientists at the leading edge of viral research and drug and vaccine development. Our partnerships help train the next generation of virologists to understand what they need to do as scientists working in the industry. Should these researchers decide to pursue a career in academia and want to see some of their discoveries developed into a product, they will have a good idea about what an industry partner needs. Further, the Coalition partnership will equip candidates with the entrepreneurial spirit that will enable them to pursue a promising career in academia and/or industry."

The GVN is a global authority and resource for the identification and investigation, interpretation and explanation, control and suppression, of viral diseases posing threats to mankind. It enhances the international capacity for reactive, proactive and interactive activities that address mankind-threatening viruses and addresses a global need for coordinated virology training through scholarly exchange programs for recruiting and training young scientists in human and animal virology. The GVN also serves as a resource to governments and international organizations seeking advice about viral disease threats, prevention or response strategies, and GVN advocates for research and training on virus infections and their many disease manifestations.

About the Global Virus Network (GVN)

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is essential and critical in the preparedness, defense and first research response to emerging, existing and unidentified viruses that pose a clear and present threat to public health, working in close coordination with established national and international institutions. It is a coalition comprised of eminent human and animal virologists from 63 Centers of Excellence and 11 Affiliates in 35 countries worldwide, working collaboratively to train the next generation, advance knowledge about how to identify and diagnose pandemic viruses, mitigate and control how such viruses spread and make us sick, as well as develop drugs, vaccines and treatments to combat them. No single institution in the world has expertise in all viral areas other than the GVN, which brings together the finest medical virologists to leverage their individual expertise and coalesce global teams of specialists on the scientific challenges, issues and problems posed by pandemic viruses. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org. Follow us on Twitter @GlobalVirusNews.

SOURCE Global Virus Network

Related Links

gvn.org

