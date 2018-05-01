Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market 2018-2025 - Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 3,719.8 Million by 2025 from US$ 894.4 Million in 2016

Vision guided robotics software market is expected to grow to US$ 3,719.8 million by 2025 from US$ 894.4 million in 2016

The market for vision guided robotics software is influenced by various factors such as rapid adoption of technologically advanced robots in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and increase in labor shortage and labor costs majorly in the developed countries as well as in few of the developing countries worldwide. Moreover, the integration of vision software, makes the robots more flexible, accurate, and increases the ability to act according to the situation. These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of vision guided robotics software market during the forecast period.



However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth is attributed to the lack of skilled operators in the developing regions, leading to less adoption of advanced robotics systems, and high installation costs, which is also limiting the procurement of vision guided robots in the developing region. Nonetheless, the introduction of 3D vision technology, is anticipated to boost the procurement in the established organizations and SMEs, resulting in market growth.



Furthermore, various companies operating in the industry are researching on development of robots and robotic vision, which is expected to increase the adoption of robots. Advancement of sensor technologies and processing power are enabling robots to take on more amorphous tasks such as driving, flying and mobile activities among others, which requires obstacle identification and avoidance capabilities through vision systems.

The major areas for robot manufacturers to develop a robust vision guided robot include fast increasing computing power, advancement in imaging hardware, improvement in high level software libraries, and reducing cost of computer memory. In addition, the advancement of machine vision, will bolster the automation technology in industrial sector in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - By Type

4.4 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - By Technology

4.5 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - By Applicaion

4.6 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - By Vertical

4.7 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - By Geography

4.8 PEST Analysis



5 Global Vision guided robotics software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Increase in Labor Safety and Labor Costs

5.1.2 Significant Growth in Adoption of Robotics in Small & Medium Enterprises

5.1.3 Rising Implementation of Automation in Various Industries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Trained Operators in Developing Economies

5.2.2 High Installation Costs

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Introduction of 3D Vision Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancement is Anticipated to Influence the Growth of Vision Guided Robots Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - Global

6.1 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Overview

6.2 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Vision guided robotics software Market Analysis - By Robot Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fixed Robots Market

7.3 Mobile Robots Market



8 Global Vision guided robotics software Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 2D Vision Guided Technology Market

8.3 3D Vision Guided Technology Market



9 Global Vision guided robotics software Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Arc Welding Market

9.3 Assembly Market

9.4 Cutting Market

9.5 Palletizing & Machine Tending Market

9.6 Navigation Market

9.7 Random Bin Picking Market

9.8 Collaborative Robot Market

9.9 Others



10 Global Vision guided robotics software Market Analysis - By Vertical

10.1 Overview

10.2 Automotive Market

10.3 Electrical and Electronics Market

10.4 Aerospace Market

10.5 Healthcare Market

10.6 Transportation & Logistics Market

10.7 Others Market



11 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - Geographical Analysis



12 Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Product Mapping

13.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



14 Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market - Key Company Profiles



Asimov Robotics

Automation Anywhere

Bluewrist Inc

Cognex Corporation

Energid Technologies Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

iRobot Corporation

MVTech Software GmbH

Pick It N.V.

READY Robotics Corporation

Recognition Robotics Inc

Robotic Vision Technologies Inc

Visio Nerf

Vision Guided Robotics, LLC

