NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:



What's New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN





Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Vision Sensors Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vision Sensors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3D Vision Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Vision Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Other Sensor Types Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR



In the global Other Sensor Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$658.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Aquifi

Balluff GmhH.

Basler AG.

Baumer Holding AG

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic SPA

Hans Turck GmhH & Co. Kg

Ifm Electronic GmhH

Isra Vision

Keyence Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vision Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Less

Than 3D Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Less Than 3D Vision Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Less Than 3D Vision

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for 3D Vision Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Vision Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Sensor Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics & Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronics & Semiconductor

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &

Semiconductor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Inspection by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gauging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Gauging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Gauging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Code

Reading by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Code Reading by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Code Reading by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Localization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Localization by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Localization by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Vision Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision

Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision

Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor Type -

Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than 3D

Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision

Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer

Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision

Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Application -

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics,

Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and

Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D

Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than

3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,

Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code

Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by

Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision

Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision

Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor Type -

Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other

Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by Sensor

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than 3D

Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision

Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer

Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals

and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &

Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other

End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision

Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker