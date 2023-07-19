Global Visitor Management Systems Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Software Solutions and Services

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Visitor Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market for Visitor Management Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.4% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $380.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.7% CAGR



The Visitor Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$380.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 16.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Visitor Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



