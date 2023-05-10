Global Visual Effects Market Forecast to 2027: Need for High-quality Content Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visual Effects Market Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market was valued at USD 11.2 Bn in 2021, estimated to reach USD 19.31 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.5%.

Companies Mentioned

Cinesite VFX

Delux Entertainment Services Group

Digital Domain Holdings

Digital Idea

Eastman Kodak

Framestore Ltd

HydrauLx VFX

Rodeo FX

Sony Corp

Technicolor SA

The Walt Disney

Visual effects, or VFX, are specially used effects or simulations which are being increasingly used in movies, television shows, gaming, and commercials. Visual effects include rendering effects through advanced technology, which otherwise cannot be captured using the conventional method of cameras and other recording devices.

VFX includes designing and creating models, characters, or environmental objects, according to the needs of the content. Fantasy-genre contents, which includes movies, shows, and games, heavily depend on VFX technologies. VFX is also used to replace animals or animal-based characters in shows and films to avoid using real-life, or live animals during the content production processes.



Market Drivers



The need for high-quality content is growing and is one of the main factors driving the visual effects market. Today's consumer seeks a high-level experience from visual content.

Graphics that encapsulate imaginary visuals while being as realistic as possible are changing the landscape of content production. VFX also serves as a mark of creativity, where animators and film producers are rewarded, both critically and commercially, for their contributions to visual effects.

This encourages the new generation of content creators to inculcate VFX in their content. Moreover, online personas and alternate identities encourage common users to create 'avatars' which propel the use of VFX.



Additionally, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu have made the consumption of video content even more accessible than ever before.

Modern technologies like VR, 360-degree, and light-field capture are also being incorporated into VFX-enabled streaming platforms. Companies are being encouraged to incorporate visual effects in their movies, television shows, and games because of the higher availability of content and the rapidly changing consumer preferences towards graphics.



Market Restraints



The VFX market is prone to several challenges. Storage issues associated with the manufacturing of VFX will be a significant obstacle for the visual effects market throughout the forecasted period.

A major hurdle in the process is controlling the quantity of data required to produce a photorealistic image, which might include hundreds to thousands of digital assets. VFX studios that depend on a file storage system during rendering are more likely to experience performance, scalability, adaptability, and visibility issues.



Additionally, the high costs of investment as well as the lack of enough skilled VFX artists can be a challenge in the growth of the Visual effects market.



Market Segmentation

By Application

Movies

Television

Gaming

Advertisements

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology

Augmented Reality

Artificial Intelligence

By Product

Painting

Motion Capture

Compositing

Simulation FX

Animation

3D Scanning

Concept Art

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2s63y4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets