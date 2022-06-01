Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market reached a value of US$ 2.14 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 6.87 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Visualization and 3D rendering refers to the process of creating and generating images based on three-dimensional (3D) data. This software is widely used to create displays and graphical interfaces for software and applications and convert 3D models, 2D images and videos.

The visualization and rendering equipment is commonly available in stand-alone and plug-in variants. They offer real-time insights, improved processing, a user-friendly renderer interface and enhanced cost-effectiveness. The rendering software is widely used for architectural and product animation, visualization, design, high-end video game development, training simulation, marketing and advertising. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, such as construction, media and entertainment and healthcare.



Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Trends

The rising demand for virtual modeling and building design solutions is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing development of smart cities and escalating demand for efficient architectural planning solutions, organizations are widely adopting visualization and 3D rendering solutions to stimulate construction plans, transportation systems and utility networks.

In line with this, 3D modeling also assists in visualizing the interior and exterior features of upcoming construction projects, which is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with the rendering and visualization software, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for real-time rendering solutions with advanced editing capabilities is favoring the market growth. They enable the users to make prompt adjustments to the designs and automatically adjust the lights and material textures. Other factors, including the development of user-friendly rendering software with effective tools, plug-ins and add-ons, along with the increasing demand for high-level gaming and videography platforms, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adobe Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Autodesk Inc., Chaos Software Ltd., Corel Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, Luxion Inc., Next Limit Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG and Trimble Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global visualization and 3d rendering software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global visualization and 3d rendering software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global visualization and 3d rendering software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Plugin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Stand-alone

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Architectural and Visualization

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research and Training

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gaming

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Marketing and Advertisement

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Construction and Real Estate

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Energy and Utilities

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Education

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Healthcare and Life Science

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Adobe Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Altair Engineering Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Autodesk Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Chaos Software Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Corel Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Dassault Systemes SE

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Luxion Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Next Limit Technologies

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 NVIDIA Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 SAP SE

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Siemens AG

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Trimble Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

