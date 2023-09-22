Global Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Expanding Applications

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin B complex ingredients market is on a growth trajectory, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9%. It is projected to reach $4.4 billion in 2030, compared to $3.1 billion in 2023, according to an extensive report on the market.

Holistic Understanding of the Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market

This comprehensive report offers a holistic understanding of the global vitamin B complex ingredients market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear and detailed overview of the market, segmented based on form, type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles for Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the vitamin B complex ingredients market. These profiles are designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Adisseo France

ADM

AIE Pharmaceuticals

Amway

Atlantic Essential Products

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

BASF

DSM

Lonza

Nattopharma

North American Herb and Spice

Seven Seas

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Applications: Growing applications for vitamin B complex ingredients are contributing to market growth.

Product Development: Ongoing product development is driving innovation in the market.

Challenges

Side Effects of Excess Consumption: The challenge of side effects resulting from excess consumption of vitamin B complex ingredients may impact market growth.

Historical and Forecast Periods

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Form

Capsules

Tablets

Liquids

Powders

Others

Type

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B9

Vitamin B12

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Foods & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Insights

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global vitamin B complex ingredients market is set to achieve significant growth, driven by increasing applications and ongoing product development. This report equips industry professionals with vital insights for strategic decision-making.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0zk3h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets