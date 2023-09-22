Global Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Expanding Applications

22 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vitamin B complex ingredients market is on a growth trajectory, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9%. It is projected to reach $4.4 billion in 2030, compared to $3.1 billion in 2023, according to an extensive report on the market.
Holistic Understanding of the Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market
This comprehensive report offers a holistic understanding of the global vitamin B complex ingredients market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear and detailed overview of the market, segmented based on form, type, application, distribution channel, and region.
Company Profiles for Informed Decision-Making
The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the vitamin B complex ingredients market. These profiles are designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.
Companies Mentioned
- Adisseo France
- ADM
- AIE Pharmaceuticals
- Amway
- Atlantic Essential Products
- Bactolac Pharmaceutical
- BASF
- DSM
- Lonza
- Nattopharma
- North American Herb and Spice
- Seven Seas
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Applications: Growing applications for vitamin B complex ingredients are contributing to market growth.
- Product Development: Ongoing product development is driving innovation in the market.
Challenges
- Side Effects of Excess Consumption: The challenge of side effects resulting from excess consumption of vitamin B complex ingredients may impact market growth.
Historical and Forecast Periods
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
Form
- Capsules
- Tablets
- Liquids
- Powders
- Others
Type
- Vitamin B1
- Vitamin B2
- Vitamin B3
- Vitamin B5
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B7
- Vitamin B9
- Vitamin B12
Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Foods & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Cosmetics
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Regional Insights
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The global vitamin B complex ingredients market is set to achieve significant growth, driven by increasing applications and ongoing product development. This report equips industry professionals with vital insights for strategic decision-making.
