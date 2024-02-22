Global Vitamin B3-B4 Research Report 2023: Market Insights and Forecasts 2018-2023 and 2024-2028 - How Vitamin B3 and B4 Supplements Fill Nutritional Gaps in Elderly Populations

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Vitamin Type (Vitamin B3, Vitamin B4), Formulation (Dry, Liquid), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Vitamin B3-B4 market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52%. The Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market is expected to generate USD 785.8 Million by the end of 2029, up from USD 564.55 Million in 2022.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution. 

The current global demographic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, characterized by a growing percentage of elderly individuals within the population. As the ageing trend continues, there is a heightened focus on maintaining health and vitality throughout the ageing process, emerging as a substantial priority. Nutrition plays a pivotal role in achieving these objectives, as dietary habits directly impact the overall well-being and quality of life among the elderly. This has led to an increased demand for vitamins B3 and B4.

Poverty frequently results in restricted availability of a wide variety of dietary options. Populations that depend on staple foods such as maize, which may be deficient in niacin and tryptophan, face a higher susceptibility to pellagra. This may increase demand for vitamin B3 supplements or fortified meals to fill nutritional shortages. Moreover, Vitamin B complex is frequently recommended to enhance energy levels, alleviate stress, elevate mood, and alleviate symptoms of anxiety or depression, which contributes to market growth.

Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

  • Global Prevalence of Nutritional deficiencies
  • Global Cattle population from 2019 to 2023
  • Global Production of Meat, 2019-2023
  • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market : Dashboard
  • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market: Market Value Assessment, 2018-2028 (USD Million)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market
  • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Segmentation: By Application
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market, By Application Type Overview
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Animal Feed, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Human Food, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Cosmetic & Pharmaceuticals, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Segmentation: By Vitamin Type
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market, By Vitamin Type Overview
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Vitamin B3, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Vitamin B4, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Segmentation: By Formulation
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market, By Formulation Overview
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Dry By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)
    • Global Vitamin B3-B4 Market Size, By Liquid, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Vitamin B3-B4 Market

Company Profiles

  • Lonza
  • Aurorium
  • Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  • Mianyang Vanetta Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Lasons India Pvt. Ltd
  • Glanbia plc
  • Merck

