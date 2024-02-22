Global Vitamin D (D2, D3) Ingredients Market Analysis Report 2023-2029: Vitamin D Deficiency and Immune Benefits Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Product Type (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), By Source, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vitamin D Ingredients market was valued at USD 1426.2 Million in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 2444.52 Million in 2029. The Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Vitamin D supplements typically contain one or more of the following ingredients: Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) and Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol). Vitamin D3, also known as cholecalciferol, is the active form of Vitamin D that is naturally synthesized in the human skin when exposed to sunlight. It can also be acquired from dietary sources like fatty fish and egg yolks.

Vitamin D2, or ergocalciferol, is a plant-derived form of Vitamin D obtained through the ultraviolet irradiation of yeast or fungi. Both forms of Vitamin D are converted in the liver and kidneys to their biologically active form, which plays a crucial role in calcium absorption, bone health, and immune function. Vitamin D supplements often contain either Vitamin D3 or a combination of both Vitamin D3 and Vitamin D2 to ensure adequate levels of this essential nutrient.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in various physiological processes, including calcium absorption, bone health, immune system regulation, and cell growth and differentiation. To ensure adequate intake of Vitamin D, especially for individuals with limited sun exposure or specific dietary restrictions, Vitamin D supplements and fortified foods are formulated with either Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2, or a combination of both.



Moreover, many food and beverage manufacturers are fortifying their products with Vitamin D to enhance their nutritional profiles. This trend is particularly observed in dairy products, cereals, and beverages. Fortified foods serve as a convenient source of Vitamin D intake, especially for individuals with dietary restrictions or limited access to sunlight.



Additionally, vitamin D has been associated with numerous health benefits beyond bone health, including immune function, mood regulation, cardiovascular health, and reducing the risk of certain diseases. As a result, there is a growing demand for Vitamin D supplements and fortified foods that provide a convenient way to increase Vitamin D intake.

