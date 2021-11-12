Global Vitamin E Market Forecast to 2026 - Analysis by Type, Application and Region - Rise in Demand for Organic Cosmetics with Vitamin E

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin E Market by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the major factors that drive the demand for vitamin E includes the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health and the disadvantages of vitamin E deficiency. In the present world, consumers are more into the deskbound jobs called sedentary lifestyles. These supplements are efficient in mitigating the problems which are growing or developing due to the sedentary lifestyle and owing to the adoption of non-optimal eating habits, which is attracting large consumers to adopt food supplements into their lifestyle.



There is an increase in the number of counterfeit brands with the increase in the requirement of a food supplement containing vitamin E among the working population. Many brands are into deceptive advertisements, showing that their supplements contain vitamin E and are the most efficient for the consumer's health. But these supplements are fake products with chemicals and no nutrients available as promised. Moreover, these are not even validated by the regulatory bodies and are sold directly in the market, causing many health problems to their consumers which is directly causing consumers distrust over the whole supplement industry. Therefore, the key players are facing the greatest challenge in restoring their perfect image in front of the consumers who were affected by the counterfeit products which can decrease the growth of vitamin E in the market.



The vitamin E market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into supplements, cosmetic and animal feed. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Organic Materials SA

Antares Health Products Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF Nutrition

BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas S.L.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGAA

N.S. Chemicals

The Nature's Bounty Co.

According to the market players, the major obstacle faced by them attributed to the pandemic was the disruption of the supply chain. Furthermore, all the distribution channels were nearly shut down in the first quarter of the pandemic. However, online distribution channels such as online pharmacy and E-commerce, have gained huge traction amidst the pandemic.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2028 to identify the prevailing vitamin E market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers' tenable stakeholders making profit-oriented business decisions and strengthening their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

Others

By Activity

Supplement

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Vitamin E market snapshot

2.2. Key findings of the study

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for dietary supplements

3.5.1.2. Increase in the occurrence of diseases augments the demand for vitamin E in the market.

3.5.1.3. Easy availability of the products drives the market growth

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Easy availability of substitutes is hampering the market growth

3.5.2.2. Counterfeited vitamin E cosmetics is pushing away the consumer's trust

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in demand for organic cosmetics with vitamin E

3.5.3.2. Gummies will be the future of consuming vitamins instead of pills

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.7.1. Introduction

3.7.2. Impact on Vitamin E market

3.8. Value chain analysis

3.9. Production process of Vitamin E

3.10. Production capacity of top countries

CHAPTER 4: VITAMIN E MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Synthetic

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: VITAMIN E MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supplement

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Cosmetics

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Animal Feed

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: VITAMIN E MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top winning strategies

7.2. Product mapping

7.3. Competitive dashboard

7.4. Competitive heat map

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1ujsw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

