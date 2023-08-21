Global Vitamin E Market Set to Flourish with a Projected CAGR of 4.01% by 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Vitamin E Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin E market is poised for robust growth with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.01% during the forecast period, according to the latest industry analysis. The rise of consumer awareness about the health benefits of vitamins, coupled with increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, is driving the market's upward trajectory.

The natural product type segment is positioned as the fastest-growing within the global vitamin E market. This growth is spurred by a tightening supply of synthetic vitamin E, leading to a gradual pricing increase over recent years. Key drivers propelling market expansion include the growing recognition of vitamin E's role in hair loss prevention, reduction of cardiovascular risks, and overall health enhancement. The escalating awareness of vitamin E deficiency risks and its efficacy in countering the effects of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits is expected to further drive market growth.

In the post-COVID-19 era, heightened consumer awareness has led to an upswing in demand for fortified food products. Manufacturers are focusing on developing natural, nutrient-rich, and sustainable offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences. The trend towards seeking natural ingredients to address daily nutritional needs is anticipated to fuel robust growth for vitamins, including vitamin E, over the forecast period.

Vitamin-E Market Trends: Meeting Diverse Applications

The demand for vitamin E has surged across various applications, driven by the increasing prevalence of skin care products that emphasize natural ingredients. Vitamin E is a key component in cosmetic formulations aimed at maintaining healthy and radiant skin. It is notably found in sun protection SPF formulas that offer UVA and UVB defense. The dietary supplements and animal feed segments have also witnessed a rise in vitamin E usage, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where these products played a role in supporting immune health.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Focal Point

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid changes in vitamin consumption patterns, fueled by heightened consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with various vitamins. China leads as the largest vitamin E producer in the Asia-Pacific market, driven by a burgeoning pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry. However, awareness levels in some countries, such as India, still lag, indicating untapped growth potential for vitamin E. Despite its potential benefits, the lack of widespread awareness limits the widespread utilization of vitamin E's health benefits.

Vitamin-E Market Competitor Analysis: A Competitive Landscape

The vitamin E market is characterized by intense competition, featuring a mix of domestic and international players. Industry leaders are leveraging innovative strategies to maintain their foothold. Prominent market participants, including Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, ADM, Merck KGaA, and Prinova Group LLC, are actively expanding and introducing product innovations to cater to diverse customer preferences. This includes the introduction of engaging dietary supplements in various forms, such as gummies, jellies, and candies.

