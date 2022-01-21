Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Module, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market Research Report by Module, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 218.66 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 262.27 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.30% to reach USD 797.67 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market, including Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., AdventHealth, Aiva Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Auraya Systems Pty Ltd., Baidu, Inc., CSS Corporation, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., IBM Corporation, Kiroku, Microsoft Corporation, Northwell Health, Nuance Communications, Orbita, Inc., Piedmont Healthcare, PulsePoint, Inc., Samsung Group, Sensory Inc., Sopris Health, Suki, True Image Interactive, Inc., Verint systems, and Welltok, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise of voice recognition technology for patient engagement and reduced administrative workloads

5.1.1.2. Importance of AI on digital assistance and Internet-enabled thermostats

5.1.1.3. Increasing application in diagnosis and tracking of disease progression to improve care plans

5.1.1.4. Attractive funding and investments raised by start-ups

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issue of noncompliance with HIPAA

5.1.2.2. Issues related to security, reliability, and logistics

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing experimental pilot programs

5.1.3.2. Voice chatbots with AI capabilities to provide real-time support

5.1.3.3. Potential adoption among physicians and patients

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complicated implementation of voice-assisted technology in healthcare

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market, by Module

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automated Patient Outreach

6.3. Billing & Registration

6.4. Medical Equipment Support

6.5. Patient Engagement & Lead Generation

6.6. Patient Reminder & Scheduling

6.7. Prescription Drug Information



7. Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ambulatory Care Unit

7.3. Care Givers

7.4. Hospitals & Care Providers

7.5. Pathology



8. Americas Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Voice Assisted Technology in Healthcare Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.

12.2. AdventHealth

12.3. Aiva Health

12.4. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.5. Amazon.com, Inc.

12.6. Apple Inc.

12.7. Auraya Systems Pty Ltd.

12.8. Baidu, Inc.

12.9. CSS Corporation

12.10. Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.

12.11. IBM Corporation

12.12. Kiroku

12.13. Microsoft Corporation

12.14. Northwell Health

12.15. Nuance Communications

12.16. Orbita, Inc.

12.17. Piedmont Healthcare

12.18. PulsePoint, Inc.

12.19. Samsung Group

12.20. Sensory Inc.

12.21. Sopris Health

12.22. Suki

12.23. True Image Interactive, Inc.

12.24. Verint systems

12.25. Welltok, Inc



13. Appendix

