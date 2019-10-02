Global Voice Communication Equipment Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice Communication Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.5%. Voice Communication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Trillion by the year 2025, Voice Communication Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817862/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$127.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Voice Communication Equipment will reach a market size of US$305.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$986.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADTRAN, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; IBM Corporation; MDS Gateways; Microsoft Corporation; PanTerra Networks; Roctel International; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Speedflow Communications Ltd.; Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817862/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Voice Communication Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Voice Communication Equipment Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Voice Communication Equipment Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Voice Communication Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Voice Communication Equipment Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 16: French Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Voice Communication
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Russia: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 30: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Voice Communication Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Voice Communication Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Voice Communication Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Voice Communication
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Argentina in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Voice Communication Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Voice Communication Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 52: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Voice Communication Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Voice Communication Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Voice Communication Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Voice Communication Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Voice Communication Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Africa: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
ADTRAN
APPLE, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
MDS GATEWAYS
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
PANTERRA NETWORKS
ROCTEL INTERNATIONAL
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SONY CORPORATION
SPEEDFLOW COMMUNICATIONS LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817862/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article