Global Voice Communication Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice Communication Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.5%. Voice Communication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Trillion by the year 2025, Voice Communication Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$127.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Voice Communication Equipment will reach a market size of US$305.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$986.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADTRAN, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; IBM Corporation; MDS Gateways; Microsoft Corporation; PanTerra Networks; Roctel International; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Speedflow Communications Ltd.; Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Voice Communication Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Voice Communication Equipment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Voice Communication Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Voice Communication Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Voice Communication Equipment Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Voice Communication

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Russia: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 30: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Voice Communication Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Voice Communication Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Voice Communication Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Voice Communication

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Voice Communication Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Voice Communication Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 52: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Voice Communication Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Voice Communication Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Voice Communication Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Voice Communication Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Africa: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ADTRAN

APPLE, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

MDS GATEWAYS

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

PANTERRA NETWORKS

ROCTEL INTERNATIONAL

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SONY CORPORATION

SPEEDFLOW COMMUNICATIONS LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

