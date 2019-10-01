Global Voice Group Champions Mobile Security at the Africa Cybersecurity Conference

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Voice Group (GVG), a world-class provider of digital solutions for governments and regulatory authorities, is proud to announce its participation in the Africa Cybersecurity Conference (ACC), to be held on 3 and 4 October in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The ACC is an inclusive platform that aims to shape the digital ecosystem by addressing critical cybersecurity issues. Under the leadership of the Ivorian Government and the Ministry of Digital Economy, this new edition of the ACC will gather major industry stakeholders, as well as many leading organizations and figures of the African digital and cybersecurity scenes.

Global Voice Group is further developing its digital solutions portfolio with a clear focus on addressing the key challenges posed by mobile insecurity, online fraud and identity theft. With more than 5 billion unique mobile users globally (67% of the global population), collecting accurate metrics and securing the mobile ecosystem is more complex than ever before.

According to James Claude, CEO of Global Voice Group, "Ensuring the security of transactions, the Internet and devices is among the biggest challenges faced by regulators and authorities. For this reason, GVG's solutions are aimed at reducing the potential menaces that may arise across all digital channels, especially within the mobile ecosystem, and pose a threat to the subscribers' security."

These growing challenges derive from an unprecedented digital transformation and are at the heart of the ACC's debate, which focuses on Africa's roadmap to the 4th Industrial Revolution. In the context of the Ministerial Roundtable, James Claude will discuss the mobile and internet security threats faced by governments and regulators in this fast-changing digital landscape.

About Global Voice Group

Founded in 1998, with its main offices in Spain and South Africa, GVG has rapidly grown to become a prominent provider of world-class IT solutions to governments and regulatory authorities. The company works with governments and State agencies across a number of critical areas, including telecom regulation, mobile money and monetary transactions oversight, electronic tax solutions, and revenue mobilization. Overall, GVG assists governments and authorities in their digital transformation and the effective promotion of a compliant and truly inclusive digital ecosystem.

