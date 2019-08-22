Global Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2012, the telecom industry initiated the transition of voice services from the legacy 2G/3G circuits to the digitized Internet Protocol Multimedia Systems(IMS) based Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) platform, which offers increased bandwidth and better quality.Since then, a number of network operators have adopted the technology.

Today, globally, the number of VoLTE subscribers is greater than that of the legacy voice network.Such development is not possible without test and monitoring solutions that have supported the development of core network elements and the networks through the entire lifecycle.

VoLTE test and monitoring market participants offer solutions that support research and development, installation and maintenance, monitoring and troubleshooting activities across all end-user verticals.VoLTE test and monitoring has been continuously expanding, along with growth in VoLTE deployments.

However, is the market still growing, is the question. There are several dynamics that come into play when answering such a complex question. Are current VoLTE subscribers enjoying a good Quality of Experience (QoE)? Is there a need to invest further on the technology or scale up the network?Moreover, recent developments in the telecom industry that leverage on IoT technology indicate the commercial integration of VoLTE into the LTE Cat-M1 network. What will the impact of such developments be on the VoLTE Test and Monitoring solutions market?This research service focuses on exploring the current state of the market and assess the future by factoring in recent and expected developments during the forecast period.

