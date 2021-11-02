Global Voice over WiFi (Residential/Commercial) Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Nov 02, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice over WiFi Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period
With the increase in the number of internet users every year, almost every mobile communication is done via WiFi, consequently increasing its market share across the globe. Moreover, the VoWiFi market is also driven by the problem of the absence of WiFi coverage indoors. The users tend to shift to VoWiFi, when they face poor connectivity issues inside offices, homes, shops, etc., as it ensures convenient calling.
The market segmentation of the global voice over WiFi market can be done based on technology, voice client, device type, end user and region. Based on technology, the market is further segmented into Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB), VoLGA, VoIMS. VoLTE or voice over LTE is expected to account for a significant share as the technology segment requires higher bandwidth allocation when compared to its counterpart technologies.
The global voice over WiFi market is expanding to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions. North America has the largest market share by virtue of the increasing subscribers of LTE in the region with every passing year and early adoption of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of global voice over WiFi market.
- To classify and forecast global voice over WiFi market based on technology, voice client, device type, end user, region and company.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global voice over WiFi market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global voice over WiFi market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for global voice over WiFi market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global voice over WiFi market.
Key Target Audience:
- Voice over WiFi service providers, vendors and other stakeholders
- IT & telecom companies, vendors and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to voice over WiFi
- Market research and consulting firms
Major players in the global voice over WiFi market include
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Oracle Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Ericsson AB
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Aptilo Networks
- KT Corporation
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Ribbon Communications US LLC
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Market, By Technology
- Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB)
- VoLGA
- VoIMS
Market, By Voice Client
- Integrated VoWiFi
- Separate VoWiFi
- Browser VoWiFi
Market, By Device Type
- Smartphone
- Router
- Wireless Modem
- Others
Market, By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
Market, By Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle east & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- UAE
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73gvmn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article