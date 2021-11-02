Global Voice over WiFi (Residential/Commercial) Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice over WiFi Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period

With the increase in the number of internet users every year, almost every mobile communication is done via WiFi, consequently increasing its market share across the globe. Moreover, the VoWiFi market is also driven by the problem of the absence of WiFi coverage indoors. The users tend to shift to VoWiFi, when they face poor connectivity issues inside offices, homes, shops, etc., as it ensures convenient calling.



The market segmentation of the global voice over WiFi market can be done based on technology, voice client, device type, end user and region. Based on technology, the market is further segmented into Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB), VoLGA, VoIMS. VoLTE or voice over LTE is expected to account for a significant share as the technology segment requires higher bandwidth allocation when compared to its counterpart technologies.



The global voice over WiFi market is expanding to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions. North America has the largest market share by virtue of the increasing subscribers of LTE in the region with every passing year and early adoption of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).



The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global voice over WiFi market.

To classify and forecast global voice over WiFi market based on technology, voice client, device type, end user, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for global voice over WiFi market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global voice over WiFi market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global voice over WiFi market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global voice over WiFi market.

Key Target Audience:

Voice over WiFi service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

IT & telecom companies, vendors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to voice over WiFi

Market research and consulting firms

Major players in the global voice over WiFi market include

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Aptilo Networks

KT Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Ribbon Communications US LLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Market, By Technology

Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB)

VoLGA

VoIMS

Market, By Voice Client

Integrated VoWiFi

Separate VoWiFi

Browser VoWiFi

Market, By Device Type

Smartphone

Router

Wireless Modem

Others

Market, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Thailand

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Russia

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle east & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

South Africa

