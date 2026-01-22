Global Voices Converge in Arizona for Inaugural SkyFire Environmental Film Festival

With submissions from around the world, and screenings across prominent Phoenix-area venues, the SkyFire Film Festival positions Arizona as a hub for environmental storytelling and action

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SkyFire Environmental Film Festival is set to debut across the greater Phoenix area in March 2026. This premier film festival is a three-day event that combines powerful storytelling with community engagement to inspire environmental action across Arizona and throughout the world. Over 150 films have been submitted to the festival by directors of all ages, backgrounds, and parts of the world. The films' subject matters are just as diverse as their directors and span topics such as climate action, food systems, waste reduction, and community education, to name a few. The finalists will be shown in prominent venues across Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, which include the Arizona Science Center and the ASU Mix Center, from March 27th through the 29th. Through public transit partnerships, zero-waste initiatives, and service projects, SkyFire will be fighting some of the many environmental challenges Arizonians face every day during the festival. Thus, transforming Arizona's environmental challenges into an opportunity for leadership, learning, and powerful sustainability storytelling.

Tickets are now on sale at SkyFireFF.com.

When asked why Arizona was chosen to host the SkyFire Environmental Film Festival, the festival's co-producer, and founder of Urban Farming Education (UFE), Mike McMahon shared:

"Arizona was chosen to host this film festival because it faces some of the most urgent and visible environmental challenges in the country, yet until now there has not been a dedicated environmental film festival creating space for public dialogue around them. The goal is to raise awareness, spark collaboration, and connect local communities, universities, policymakers, and industry leaders to global solutions—positioning Arizona not just as a place experiencing environmental pressure, but as a hub for storytelling, learning, and leadership in sustainability."

The SkyFire Environmental Film Festival will take place from March 27th through the 29th, 2026, at venues across Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa. In addition to screening finalist films, there will be filmmaker Q&A sessions, a filmmaker pitch session, and keynote addresses from the mayors of Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe. To reserve your tickets, submit a film, or learn more about the festival, please visit SkyFireFF.org.

SOURCE SkyFire Environmental Film Festival