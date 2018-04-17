Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Market 2018-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts for the Annual $280 Billion Industry

VoLTE Service Revenue will Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 30% Between 2018 and 2021 & VoLTE subscriptions will account for over $280 Billion in annual service revenue

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to reform legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.



First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2'2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.



The research estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling, and supplementary services.



The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.



Key Questions Answered:

How big is the VoLTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

How will VoLTE-capable device shipments grow over time?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

How can VoLTE help operators in reducing the flow of voice subscribers to OTT application providers?

What are the prospects of Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC?

What much will operators invest in VoLTE service assurance solutions?

How can mobile operators and MVNOs capitalize on VoLTE to drive revenue growth?

How can VoLTE help operators in refarming their 2G and 3G spectrum assets?

What is the status of international roaming and VoLTE-to-VoLTE interconnection agreements?

What strategies should VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings:



By 2021, the research estimates that VoLTE subscriptions will account for over $280 Billion in annual service revenue, as mobile operators remain committed to VoLTE as the long term solution to secure a fully native IP-based telephony experience.

in annual service revenue, as mobile operators remain committed to VoLTE as the long term solution to secure a fully native IP-based telephony experience. Besides smartphones, VoLTE technology is increasingly being integrated into other devices including feature phones, IoT modules and wearables such as smart watches.

In certain technically advanced markets, mobile operators have already begun the process of switching off their legacy circuit switched 2G and 3G networks, as voice traffic transitions to VoLTE networks.

Nearly all VoLTE operators are integrating their VoLTE services with Wi-Fi calling in a bid to offer voice services in areas where their licensed spectrum coverage is limited.

The VoLTE infrastructure vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as the merger of Sonus Networks and GENBAND to form Ribbon Communications, Cisco's acquisition of BroadSoft, and Metaswitch Networks' acquisition of OpenCloud to offer a pure-play software VoLTE solution.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 An Overview of VoLTE

2.1 What is VoLTE?

2.2 Architectural Evolution of VoLTE

2.2.1 CSFB (Circuit-Switched Fallback): The First Step Towards VoLTE

2.2.2 The Push From CDMA Operators

2.2.3 Towards an IMS Based VoLTE Solution

2.2.4 SRVCC (Single Radio Voice Call Continuity)

2.2.5 Integrating Video Telephony

2.3 Key Enabling Technologies

2.3.1 VoLTE Infrastructure

2.3.2 VoLTE Devices

2.3.3 Roaming & Interconnection Technology

2.4 Market Growth Drivers

2.4.1 Spectral Efficiency & Cost Reduction

2.4.2 Enabling HD Voice, Video Calling & Rich IP Communications

2.4.3 Improved Battery Life

2.4.4 Integration with Wi-Fi: Enhanced Indoor Voice Coverage

2.4.5 Bundling Voice with Other Services

2.4.6 Fighting the OTT Threat

2.5 Market Barriers

2.5.1 Initial Lack of Compatible Devices

2.5.2 Roaming & Interconnect Issues

2.5.3 Limited Revenue Potential

2.5.4 Service Assurance Challenges



3 Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

3.2 GSMA

3.2.1 Feature Requirements

3.2.2 Roaming, Interworking & Other Guidelines

3.3 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

3.3.1 Virtualization for VoLTE Infrastructure

3.4 Others



4 VoLTE Deployment Case Studies

4.1 AT&T

4.2 China Mobile

4.3 DT (Deutsche Telekom)

4.4 Du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)

4.5 EE

4.6 KDDI Corporation

4.7 KT Corporation

4.8 LG Uplus

4.9 NTT DoCoMo

4.10 Orange

4.11 Reliance Jio Infocomm

4.12 Rogers Communications

4.13 Singtel

4.14 SK Telecom

4.15 SoftBank Group

4.16 Swisscom

4.17 Telefnica Group

4.18 Telenor Group

4.19 Telstra

4.20 TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

4.21 Verizon Communications

4.22 Vodafone Group



5 Industry Roadmap & Value Chain

5.1 Industry Roadmap

5.1.1 Pre-2020: Large-Scale VoLTE Service Rollouts

5.1.2 2020 - 2025: Building IoT & Advanced Services on VoLTE Architecture

5.1.3 2025 - 2030: Continued Investments with 5G Rollouts

5.2 Value Chain

5.2.1 Enabling Technology Providers

5.2.2 VoLTE & IMS Infrastructure Suppliers

5.2.3 VoLTE Device OEMs

5.2.4 Roaming, Billing & Supplementary Service Providers

5.2.5 Mobile Operators

5.2.6 Test, Measurement & Performance Specialists



6 Key Ecosystem Players

6.1 Accedian Networks

6.2 Affirmed Networks

6.3 ALEPO

6.4 Alpha Networks

6.5 Altair Semiconductor

6.6 Amdocs

6.7 Anritsu Corporation

6.8 Apple

6.9 Aptilo Networks

6.10 Aricent/Altran

6.11 Astellia

6.12 ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

6.13 BBK Electronics Corporation/OPPO/Vivo

6.14 BICS

6.15 Broadcom

6.16 BT Group

6.17 CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

6.18 Cellwize Wireless Technologies

6.19 CENX

6.20 CEVA

6.21 Cirpack

6.22 Cisco Systems

6.23 Continual (CellMining)

6.24 D2 Technologies

6.25 Dialogic

6.26 DigitalRoute

6.27 D-Link Corporation

6.28 Ecrio

6.29 ELUON Corporation

6.30 Empirix

6.31 Ericsson

6.32 EXFO

6.33 F5 Networks

6.34 Federos

6.35 Foxconn Technology Group

6.36 Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)

6.37 Fujitsu

6.38 GCT Semiconductor

6.39 Gemalto

6.40 Gigamon

6.41 GL Communications

6.42 Google/Alphabet

6.43 Hitachi

6.44 HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

6.45 HTC Corporation

6.46 Huawei

6.47 iBasis

6.48 IBM Corporation

6.49 IMSWorkX

6.50 InfoVista

6.51 Intel Corporation

6.52 InterDigital

6.53 Interop Technologies

6.54 Iskratel

6.55 Italtel

6.56 Keysight Technologies/Ixia

6.57 Lenovo

6.58 LG Electronics

6.59 Mavenir Systems

6.60 Meeami Technologies

6.61 Metaswitch Networks

6.62 Mobileum

6.63 Mushroom Networks

6.64 MYCOM OSI

6.65 Napatech

6.66 NEC Corporation

6.67 NetComm Wireless

6.68 NETGEAR

6.69 NETSCOUT Systems

6.70 NewNet Mobile Communications

6.71 Nokia Networks

6.72 NXP Semiconductors

6.73 Openet

6.74 Optiva

6.75 Oracle Communications

6.76 Polystar

6.77 Qualcomm

6.78 Quortus

6.79 RADCOM

6.80 Radisys Corporation

6.81 Ribbon Communications

6.82 Rohde & Schwarz

6.83 Samsung Electronics

6.84 Sandvine

6.85 Sansay

6.86 Sequans Communications

6.87 Sierra Wireless

6.88 SIGOS

6.89 Softil

6.90 Sony Mobile Communications

6.91 Spirent Communications

6.92 SPIRIT DSP

6.93 Spreadtrum Communications

6.94 Summit Tech

6.95 Syniverse Technologies

6.96 SysMech

6.97 Systemics Group

6.98 Telit Communications

6.99 TNS (Transaction Network Services)

6.100 Viavi Solutions

6.101 VMware

6.102 VoiceAge Corporation

6.103 Voipfuture

6.104 WIT Software

6.105 Xiaomi

6.106 ZTE



7 Market Sizing & Forecasts

7.1 Global Outlook for VoLTE

7.2 VoLTE-Capable Devices

7.2.1 VoLTE-Capable Device Unit Shipments

7.2.2 VoLTE-Capable Device Unit Shipment Revenue

7.2.3 Segmentation by Form Factor

7.2.4 Handsets

7.2.4.1 Smartphones & Phablets

7.2.4.2 Feature Phones

7.2.5 Smartwatches & Wearables

7.2.6 Tablets, CPEs & Other Devices

7.2.7 IoT Modules

7.3 VoLTE Subscriptions & Service Revenue

7.3.1 VoLTE Subscriptions

7.3.2 VoLTE Service Revenue

7.3.3 Segmentation by Application

7.3.4 Voice Telephony

7.3.5 Video & Supplementary Services

7.3.6 Voice Based IoT Applications

7.4 VoLTE Infrastructure

7.4.1 Segmentation by Submarket

7.4.2 CSCF Servers

7.4.3 SBCs

7.4.4 VoLTE Application Servers

7.4.5 Other IMS Elements (HSS, BGCF, MGCF & MRF)

7.4.6 VoLTE-Capable Policy Control Solutions

7.5 Segmentation by Region



8 Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations

8.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

8.2 Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation

8.3 Geographic Outlook: Which Countries Offer the Highest Growth Potential?

8.4 Monetization: Can VoLTE Drive Revenue Growth?

8.5 Enabling Voice Calls for Wearables & IoT Devices

8.5.1 Certification of VoLTE-Capable IoT Modules

8.5.2 VoLTE Integration in Consumer Oriented Wearables

8.6 Operator Branded OTT Services: Implications for VoLTE

8.7 Virtualization: Moving VoLTE to the Cloud

8.8 Growing Investments in VoLTE Service Assurance

8.9 Prospects of the EVS (Enhanced Voice Services) Codec

8.10 Convergence with Wi-Fi Calling

8.10.1 Moving Towards IMS-Based Wi-Fi Calling Services

8.10.2 Future Prospects

8.11 Opportunities for MVNOs

8.11.1 Enabling Service Differentiation

8.11.2 Growing MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) Investments in VoLTE Infrastructure

8.11.3 How Big is the VoLTE Service Revenue Opportunity for MVNOs?

8.12 WebRTC: Friend or Foe?

8.13 Status of RCS Adoption

8.14 Prospects of Roaming and Interconnected VoLTE Services

8.15 MCPTT over VoLTE: Enabling Critical Communications

8.16 Strategic Recommendations

8.16.1 VoLTE Solution Providers

8.16.2 Mobile Operators & MVNOs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tl28dx/global_volte?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-volte-voice-over-lte-ecosystem-market-2018-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies--forecasts-for-the-annual-280-billion-industry-300631162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

