Global Volt/VAr Management Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 16:04 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt/VAr Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$171.3 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Distribution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$249.8 Million by the year 2025, Distribution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$20 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Distribution will reach a market size of US$15.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$45 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (India); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); GE Grid Solutions (USA); Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland); Open Systems International, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Utilidata, Inc. (USA); Varentec, Inc. (USA)
VOLT/VAR MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Volt/VAr Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Hardware (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Software & Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Volt/VAr Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Volt/VAr Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Distribution (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Distribution (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Distribution (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Transmission (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Transmission (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Transmission (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Generation (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Generation (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Generation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hardware (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hardware (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Software & Services (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Software & Services (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Software & Services (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Volt/VAr Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Hardware (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Software & Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Volt/VAr Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Volt/VAr Management Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Volt/VAr Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Volt/VAr
Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Volt/VAr Management Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Volt/VAr Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: Volt/VAr Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Chinese Volt/VAr Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Volt/VAr Management Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Volt/VAr Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Hardware (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Software & Services (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Volt/VAr Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Volt/VAr Management Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Volt/VAr Management Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: Volt/VAr Management Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Volt/VAr Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Volt/VAr Management Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Volt/VAr Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Volt/VAr Management Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Volt/VAr Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Italian Volt/VAr Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Volt/VAr Management Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Volt/VAr Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Volt/VAr Management Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Volt/VAr Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Volt/VAr Management Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Volt/VAr Management Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Volt/VAr Management Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Volt/VAr Management Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 92: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Volt/VAr Management Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Volt/VAr Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 100: Volt/VAr Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Volt/VAr Management Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Volt/VAr Management Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Volt/VAr Management Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Volt/VAr Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Volt/VAr Management Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Volt/VAr Management Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Volt/VAr Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Volt/VAr Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Volt/VAr Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Volt/VAr Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Volt/VAr Management Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Volt/VAr Management Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 140: Volt/VAr Management Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Volt/VAr Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Volt/VAr Management Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Volt/VAr Management Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Volt/VAr Management Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Volt/VAr Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Volt/VAr Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Volt/VAr Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Latin America
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Volt/VAr Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Volt/VAr Management Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Volt/VAr Management Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Volt/VAr Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Volt/VAr
Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Volt/VAr Management Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Volt/VAr Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
period 2018-2025
Table 173: Volt/VAr Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Volt/VAr Management Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 179: Volt/VAr Management Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Volt/VAr Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Volt/VAr Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Volt/VAr Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Volt/VAr Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Volt/VAr Management Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Volt/VAr Management Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Volt/VAr Management Market in Africa by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
LANDIS+GYR AG
OPEN SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
UTILIDATA, INC.
VARENTEC, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
