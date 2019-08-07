Global Volumetric Video Market to 2024 - Demand in Entertainment and Signage, Health, and Education Sectors Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volumetric Video Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global volumetric video market is projected to witness a CAGR of 24.24% to reach US$556.441 million in 2024 from US$151.304 million in 2018



Volumetric video is the process of capturing moving images of real people and objects that can be later viewed from any angle and at any moment in time, in virtual or mixed reality environments. All specifications of the objects such as depth, color, intensity are recorded and reproduced. The use of volumetric video technology is estimated to increase on account of its ability to capture data for task and applications requiring a simultaneous view of real-time or multidimensional data.



Simultaneously, a growing amount of investment and research is being conducted to test the viability and improve the application of volumetric display technology, which is, further estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The value chain consists of product development, volumetric capture, content delivery, and end-user application. This value chain being distributed can be a restraint for market growth.



By component, the hardware segment includes camera array, sensors, and processing unit. Software segment consists of photogrammetry software used for volumetric capture. The services include cloud services, streaming, and share. The use of this technology in entertainment, sports and events segment leads to enhanced user experience. It is used for advanced medical imaging and image-guided surgery. The technology is creating changes in industrial development, production, and operational processes.



Drivers

Demand for volumetric video technology in end-user industries such as entertainment and signage, health, and education sector.

Rising investment and research to improve the application of volumetric video technology.

The requirement of various types of components and software analysis.

Distributed value chain.

Microsoft and Intel have constructed their own studios, Mixed Reality Capture Studio, and Intel Studio respectively for filmmaking and gaming using volumetric video technology.

In June 2018 , high profile consortium Volucap started a commercial volumetric video studio in Babelsberg just outside Berlin .

, high profile consortium Volucap started a commercial volumetric video studio in Babelsberg just outside . In August 2018 , 8i and Realize Mobile Communications announced a strategic partnership to bring volumetric video technology to the Japanese market.

