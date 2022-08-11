Global Volumetric Video Market to Surpass $5.1 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Volumetric Video Market (2022-2027) by Volumetric Capture, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Volumetric Video Market is estimated to be USD 1.58 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.52%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Volumetric Video Market is segmented based on Volumetric Capture, Application, and Geography.

By Volumetric Capture, the market is classified into Hardware, Services, and Software.

By Application, the market is classified into E-commerce, Education, Medical, Others, Signage & Advertisement, Sports Events & Entertainment, Training, Video Games & eSports, and Video Streaming & Alternate Realities.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Volumetric Video Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Volumetric Video Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Volumetric Video Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Widespread Utilization of Advanced Content Delivery Solutions

Increasing Demand for 3D/360 Content in Entertainment Sector

Proliferation of Content Delivery Devices Driving Demand for 3D Content

Restraints

High Cost of Production of Volumetric Video

Opportunities

Application in Biomedical Surgeries and Training

Challenges

Lack of Standardization in 3D Content Creation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Volumetric Video Market, By Volumetric Capture



7 Global Volumetric Video Market, By Application



8 Americas' Volumetric Video Market



9 Europe's Volumetric Video Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Volumetric Video Market



11 APAC's Volumetric Video Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

4D View Solutions SAS

8i

Canon

Fraunhofer HHI

Google

Holoxica Ltd

Intel

IO Industries

LightSpace Technologies, SIA

Magic Leap

Meta

Microsoft

OTOY

Raytrix GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Sony Pictures Digital

Stereolabs

Coretec Group

Unity Technologies

VividQ

Volograms

Voxon Photonics

