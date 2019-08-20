Global Volute Pumps Market Report 2019: Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.6% Over 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volute Pumps - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Volute Pumps Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are rising spending on infrastructure programs, increasing demand for the rainwater harvesting systems and growing production of oil and gas. However, Increasing raw material prices may hampering the market growth.

On the basis of Product, Metallic Pumps is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its large-capacity water-handling applications. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising adoption of volute pumps in this region.

Some of the key players in Volute Pumps Market include Shanghai Kai Quan Pump (Group) Co. Ltd, Sulzer Ltd, Kubota Pump, Watson-Marlow Inc., Kaiquan Group, GRUNDFOS Holding A/S, Flowserve Corporation, Watson-Marlow Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Gardner Denver, Inc., Honda Kiko Co Ltd, WPIL Limited, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Sulzer Ltd and Andritz AG.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.1 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Volute Pumps Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Concrete Pumps

5.3 Metallic Pumps



6 Global Volute Pumps Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drainage & Flood Control

6.3 Seawater Intake

6.4 Flood Control

6.5 Irrigation Schemes

6.6 Cooling Water

6.7 Other Applications



7 Global Volute Pumps Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture & Lift Irrigation

7.3 Water & Waste Water

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Building Services

7.6 Power

7.7 Chemicals

7.8 Other End Users



8 Global Volute Pumps Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Shanghai Kai Quan Pump (Group) Co. Ltd

10.2 Sulzer Ltd

10.3 Kubota Pump

10.4 Watson-Marlow Inc.

10.5 Kaiquan Group

10.6 GRUNDFOS Holding A/S

10.7 Flowserve Corporation

10.8 Watson-Marlow Inc.

10.9 Kirloskar Brothers Limited

10.10 Gardner Denver, Inc.

10.11 Honda Kiko Co Ltd

10.12 WPIL Limited

10.13 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

10.14 Sulzer Ltd.

10.15 Andritz AG



