Global VSAT and Wireless Equipment Market is Expected to Reach US$ 9,480.9 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated Cagr of 10.46% Over the Forecast Period Due to the Increasing Penetration of VSAT Services in Remote Areas

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VSAT is proving to be a cost effective technology for communication application in remote areas. The VSAT technology is becoming popular as these communication platforms can be installed quickly and also exhibits a cost-efficient option, offering value added satellite based services supporting internet, voice/fax communications to provide telecom solution for governments, consumers, and corporations. The benefits of these services are being realized in many sectors including banks, schools, hospitals and rural telecommunications. Military forces have adopted VSAT network due to its capability in providing uninterrupted communication to the remote areas. Indian soldiers posted in 1400 remote locations can communicate with their families over phone with the help of VSAT facility. The soldiers depended on village, or community telephones to connect with their families. Thus, the VSAT and wireless system will help soldiers to subscribe connections at a very cheap rate and make calls to their families at a nominal price. Such a factor is expected to aid the overall VSAT and Wireless Equipment market over the next eight years.

One of the biggest health issues prevailing in many underdeveloped countries is the poor level of medical services, mostly in remote and rural regions. As compared to urban cities, rural areas do not have a healthy medical infrastructure and services related to same. This is a big problem as the demand for medical services in rural areas is increasing, while medical services are not able to keep up with this increasing demand. VSAT provides connectivity between the users of medical applications at remote locations and allows communication with remote and mobile sites. This technology provides crucial communication between doctors engaged in on-site medical support, medical experts in various urban hospitals and remote clinics. More than 50% of African population lives in rural areas, and the doctors, and physicians in Africa practice only in bigger cities, this leaves a massive gap in the medical care. VSAT platform helps this medical situation in Africa by providing rural villages access to medical specialists, thus improving the quality of care in rural areas and reducing the need for rural patients to travel far for seeking medical attention.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of VSAT and wireless equipment market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global VSAT and Wireless Equipment market is expected to reach US$ 9,480.9 million by 2027, as there is an increased penetration of VSAT services in the remote locations.

by 2027, as there is an increased penetration of VSAT services in the remote locations. Based on application, the market is segmented into army, air force and navy. Navy segment is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027. The navy segment is adopting this technology for connectivity, tracking, and navigation purposes. This technology is proving to be a cost saver for the naval forces.

Asia Pacific region is expected to generate revenues at fastest rate due to the proliferation of integrated technology coupled with conducive government initiatives.

region is expected to generate revenues at fastest rate due to the proliferation of integrated technology coupled with conducive government initiatives. Some of the players operating in the VSAT and Wireless Equipment market are C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., Cobham plc, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Over-Sat, SageNet, Inc., New Japan Radio Co., Ltd. amongst others.

VSAT and Wireless Equipment Market:

By Offering

Integrated Systems

Standalone Products

Antennas



Modems



Modulators



Satellite Hubs



Others

By Application

Army

Air Force

Navy

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

