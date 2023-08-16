Global Vulnerability Management Report 2023: MSSPs as Key Players - How Service Providers Drive VM Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer Demand for Accuracy, Scalability, and Automation Accelerating Technology Transformation

This study classifies 3 different VM product types - vulnerability assessment, vulnerability prioritization and remediation, and VM-as-a-service - focusing on market size, trends, and the global growth outlook.

Vulnerabilities are errors or weaknesses in a software program, network, application, or endpoint that enable an unauthorized user to access sensitive data, gain control, or deny access to authorized users. At a high level, the publisher defines VM as a platform that offers vulnerability assessments and provides assessment results that can trigger an appropriate remediation response.

VM has evolved since its late 1990s origins in network scanning. Initially, network scanners probed servers for vulnerabilities and identified vulnerable endpoints. Today, scan technology has expanded to survey all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices.

Growth Opportunities

Leverage Growing Demand in Emerging Economies

Leverage Growing Demand in SMEs for VM Tools

Incorporate Contextual Prioritization and Improve Accuracy of Vulnerability Risk Scores

Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the Customer Base

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Vulnerability Management (VM) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Gain/Loss

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Assessment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Insights for CISOs

Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in VM Tools

Licensing Options

Buying Guide - Asset Coverage/Visibility

Manual vs Automated VM program

