Global Vulnerability Management Report 2023: MSSPs as Key Players - How Service Providers Drive VM Market Expansion

16 Aug, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vulnerability Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Customer Demand for Accuracy, Scalability, and Automation Accelerating Technology Transformation
This study classifies 3 different VM product types - vulnerability assessment, vulnerability prioritization and remediation, and VM-as-a-service - focusing on market size, trends, and the global growth outlook.
Vulnerabilities are errors or weaknesses in a software program, network, application, or endpoint that enable an unauthorized user to access sensitive data, gain control, or deny access to authorized users. At a high level, the publisher defines VM as a platform that offers vulnerability assessments and provides assessment results that can trigger an appropriate remediation response.
VM has evolved since its late 1990s origins in network scanning. Initially, network scanners probed servers for vulnerabilities and identified vulnerable endpoints. Today, scan technology has expanded to survey all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices.
Growth Opportunities
- Leverage Growing Demand in Emerging Economies
- Leverage Growing Demand in SMEs for VM Tools
- Incorporate Contextual Prioritization and Improve Accuracy of Vulnerability Risk Scores
- Leverage MSSPs as a Revenue Source to Expand the Customer Base
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Vulnerability Management (VM) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Gain/Loss
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Assessment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Vulnerability Management-as-a-Service
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Insights for CISOs
- Top 10 Must-have Capabilities in VM Tools
- Licensing Options
- Buying Guide - Asset Coverage/Visibility
- Manual vs Automated VM program
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9dvj7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article