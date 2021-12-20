Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market (2021 to 2027) - Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dec 20, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VVT & Start-Stop System Market by Technology (Cam-phasing, Cam-phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), Phaser Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Valvetrain (SOHC and DOHC), Fuel type, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive VVT & start-stop system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% reaching USD 58.8 billion by 2027 from USD 42.3 billion from 2021.
The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the stringent emission regulations and fuel-efficiency standards enforced by different legislative bodies across the globe. Also, increased production of hybrid vehicles would drive the start-stop system market.
However, COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market in the first few months. Both the demand and supply of automotive vehicles and components had come to a halt in the first few months of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the demand had been increasing. Additionally, the sales and production of vehicle has increased at a rapid pace in this year but due to chip shortage incidence the vehicle production again got affected from the third quarter. Moreover, as per industry experts it is expected that this situation will continue till the third quarter of 2022, after then things will again come on track.
Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) for VVT and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for start-stop technology are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
In case of VVT, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) technology is expected to grow at a faster rate in passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. DOHC has dedicated valves for inlet and outlet. This leads to smooth transmission, enhanced control of valves, efficient use of fuel, and a noise-free ride. In case of start-stop systems, integrated starter generator (ISG) is expected to have the highest growth as it allows greater electrical generation capacity and better emissions benefits.
Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for VVT & start-stop system market
The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs. The major factors responsible for this region's growth include increasing demand for fuel saving technologies like turbocharging and VVT & start-stop system. In addition, improving socioeconomic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of the demand for premium passenger cars. This, in turn, has accelerated the market for VVT & start-stop system in these countries.
Direct starter segment by technology will hold the largest market for start-stop system
The function such as automatic start-stop system can save up to fuel and reduce of CO2 emissions. This technology is used in a direct injected internal combustion engine to enable its instant restart. The technology keeps the piston in an optimal position when the vehicle stops, so that instant restart of the engine is possible by injecting fuel into the cylinder.Measurements taken in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) proved engine efficiency and fuel savings of up to 5-8%. The direct starter technology holds the largest market in the start-stop systems due to its presence in conventional engines.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 VVT & Start-Stop System Market to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period (2021-2027)
4.2 Asia-Pacific Estimated to Lead Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market in 2021
4.3 VVT System Market, by Technology
4.4 Start-Stop System Market, by Technology
4.5 VVT System Market, by Valvetrain
4.6 VVT System Market, by Phaser Type
4.7 VVT System Market, by Fuel Type
4.8 VVT System Market, by Vehicle Type
4.9 Start-Stop System Market, by Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Rise in Hybridization of Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Steady Growth in Ice Vehicle Demand
5.2.1.4 Stringent Emission Norms
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Wear of Engines Due to Increase in Start-Stop Cycles
5.2.2.2 Technology Upgrades Over Time
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Cam Phasers
5.2.3.2 Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Growing Use of VVT Systems in High-End Motorcycles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Maintenance Cost and Limited Aftermarket Supplies of VVT & Start-Stop Systems
5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Procuring Complex Internal Components
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Trends and Disruptions in VVT & Start-Stop System Market
5.4 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.5 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment
5.6 VVT & Start-Stop System Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.6.1 Impact on VVT & Start-Stop System Sales
5.6.2 Impact on Vehicle Sales
5.7 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Scenarios (2021-2027)
5.7.1 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.7.2 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.7.3 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Overview
6.2.1 Highly Adopted Valve Technologies in Engines
6.2.2 Ultracapacitors
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces
6.5 VVT & Start-Stop System Market Ecosystem
6.6 Regulatory Overview
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Case Study
6.8.1 Dorman Products Developed Oe Fix VVT Solenoids
6.8.2 Dorman Products Developed and Patented New Cam Phasers with a Stronger Alloy Locking Plate
6.8.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Developed H&V Absorption Glass Mat (Agm) Battery Separators for Automotive Start-Stop Engines
7 VVT System Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.3 Research Methodology
7.4 Assumptions
7.5 Cam-Phasing
7.5.1 Easy Implementation and Low Cost Will Drive Adoption of Cam-Phasing Technology
7.6 Cam-Phasing Plus Changing
7.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery to Significantly Increase Adoption of Cam-Phasing Plus Changing
7.7 Key Primary Insights
8 VVT System Market, by Valvetrain
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.3 Research Methodology
8.4 Assumptions
8.5 Single Overhead Camshaft (Sohc)
8.5.1 Demand for Higher Engine Speed with Lighter Valvetrain to Drive Market for Sohc
8.6 Dual Overhead Camshaft (Dohc)
8.6.1 Dohc Develops Higher Peak Torque and Horsepower, Which Increases Its Demand
8.7 Key Primary Insights
9 VVT System Market, by Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.3 Research Methodology
9.4 Assumptions
9.5 Diesel VVT System
9.5.1 High Power & Improved Diesel Engine Versions Equipped with VVT Systems Are Expected to Gain Popularity in Commercial Vehicle Segment
9.6 Gasoline VVT System
9.6.1 Consistent Development Towards Fuel-Efficient Engines to Boost Gasoline VVT System Market
9.7 Key Primary Insights
10 VVT System Market, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Assumptions
10.5 Passenger Car
10.5.1 Incorporation of Fuel-Efficient Features to Boost Adoption of VVT Systems in Passenger Cars
10.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
10.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery That Increases Engine Output Will Significantly Increase Adoption of VVT Systems in Lcvs
10.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
10.7.1 High Demand for Hcvs for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive Market
10.8 Key Primary Insights
11 VVT System Market, by Phaser Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.3 Assumptions
11.4 Research Methodology
11.5 Hydraulic Cam Phaser
11.5.1 Usage of Gasoline and Diesel Engines in Automotive Industry to Increase Demand for Hydraulic Cam Phasers
11.6 Electronic Cam Phaser
11.6.1 High Phasing Speeds Provided by Electronic Cam Phasers Will Drive Growth
11.7 Key Primary Insights
12 Start-Stop System Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Assumptions
12.4 Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (Bas)
12.4.1 Bas Replaces Need for Alternator and Starter in Vehicles
12.5 Enhanced Starter
12.5.1 Cost Advantage Will Drive Demand for Enhanced Starters
12.6 Direct Starter
12.6.1 High Efficiency and Fuel-Saving Characteristics Expected to Boost Demand for Direct Starters
12.7 Integrated Starter Generator (Isg)
12.7.1 Isg Allows Greater Electrical Generation Capacity and Emissions Benefits
12.8 Key Primary Insights
13 Start-Stop System Market, by Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.3 Assumptions
13.4 Research Methodology
13.5 Passenger Car
13.5.1 High Production of Passenger Cars and Need for Pollution Control in Cities to Drive Adoption of Start-Stop Systems
13.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
13.6.1 North America Dominates Lcv Segment Due to Large Production of Light Commercial Vehicles and Rising Penetration of Start-Stop Systems
13.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
13.7.1 Development of High-Performance Trucks in Europe Will Drive Demand for Start-Stop Systems
13.8 Key Primary Insights
14 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, by Region
15 Recommendations
15.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Major Market for VVT & Start-Stop Systems
15.2 Increasing Focus on Passenger Cars Will Drive Demand for VVT & Start-Stop Systems
15.3 Conclusion
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
16.3 Market Ranking Analysis
16.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping for VVT & Start-Stop System Market
16.4.1 Star
16.4.2 Pervasive
16.4.3 Emerging Leader
16.4.4 Participant
16.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
16.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
16.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
16.7.1 Product Launches
16.7.2 Deals
16.7.3 Others
16.8 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh
17.1.2 Continental Ag
17.1.3 Borgwarner, Inc.
17.1.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
17.1.5 Valeo
17.1.6 Denso Corporation
17.1.7 Hitachi, Ltd.
17.1.8 Schaeffler Ag
17.1.9 Eaton Corporation plc
17.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
17.2 Other Key Players
17.2.1 Tenneco Inc.
17.2.2 Hilite International
17.2.3 Toyota Motor Corporation
17.2.4 Exedy Corporation
17.2.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
17.2.6 Hyundai Motor Company
17.2.7 Mikuni Corporation
17.2.8 Bmw Ag
17.2.9 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
17.2.10 Pmg Holding Gmbh
17.2.11 Stellantis Nv
17.2.12 Magna International Inc.
17.2.13 Cloyes Gear & Products, Inc.
17.2.14 General Motors
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnqa45
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article