Global Wall Covering Market to 2026 by Fabric, Glass, Metal, Ceramics, Paint, Wall Panel, Wall Papers

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Covering - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wall Covering market accounted for $27.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.38 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2026.

The growth factors include easy customization and encompassment of walls at lowest costs, longer persistence and diminished maintenance load when compared to painted walls and the ability to mimic the expensive designer look and the resulting increase in home value. However, a small shelf life and high cost are the major factors that are restraining the wall covering the market from its potential growth.

Wall Covering is a material, primarily paper-based, used for the decoration of interior spaces, it usually comes in rolls. Wallpaper is used for a long time the traditional wall covering in such Eastern Asian countries as Japan and China. Wall coverings made of cloth, such as damask, were used exclusively in Europe until the 18th century to cover both walls and ceilings. With the development of the paper industry, cloth wall coverings were replaced by wallpaper, which was less expensive. Wallpaper may be plain or patterned and of one or several colors. At the present time, wall covers are increasingly being manufactured from polymers.

Based on the Application, the Residential constructions segment is anticipated account for a substantial market share in the wallpaper market and is expected to witness a significant growth rate. As the employment opportunities are increasing based on the population growth are fundamental drivers which tend in rising demand for new housing, dwellings, and apartments.

By Geography, South America has a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to flowing investments in the construction sector. Growth opportunities will be provoked by a recovery in both non-residential and residential building markets and strengthening prospects in renovation and repair markets.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Wall Covering Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 E-commerce

5.3 Mass Merchandizer

5.4 Specialty Store

5.5 Building Material Dealer

5.6 Home Center

5.7 Specialty Store



6 Global Wall Covering Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fabric Wall Covering

6.3 Glass Wall Covering

6.4 Metal Wall Covering

6.5 Ceramics

6.5.1 Glass Ceramics

6.5.2 Porcelain Ceramic

6.5.3 Other Ceramics

6.6 Paint

6.7 Wall Panel

6.7.1 Laminate Panel

6.7.2 Sheet Panel

6.7.3 Finished Gypsum Board

6.7.4 Solid Wood Panel

6.7.5 Other Wall Panel

6.8 Wall Papers

6.8.1 Backed Vinyl

6.8.2 Fabric-Backed Vinyl

6.8.3 Vinyl Coated Fabric

6.8.4 Other Wallpapers



7 Global Wall Covering Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial



8 Global Wall Covering Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 A.S. Cration Group

10.2 Adfors (Saint Gobain)

10.3 Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj

10.4 Asian Paints Limited (APL)

10.5 Benjamin Moore & Co

10.6 Brewster Home Fashion

10.8 Grandeco Wallfashion Group

10.9 J. Josephson Inc.

10.1 Koch Industries Incorporated

10.11 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

10.12 Roysons Corporation

10.13 Schumacher (F.) & Company

10.14 Steelcase Incorporated

10.15 Vescom Bv

10.16 Walker Greenbank PLC

10.17 York Wallcoverings Incorporated



