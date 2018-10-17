Global Wall Coverings Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wall Coverings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Wall Papers, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 247 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ahlstrom-MunksjöOyj

- Akzo Nobel N.V.

- Asian Paints Limited

- Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.

- Brewster Home Fashions LLC

- British Ceramic Tile



WALL COVERINGS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Wall Papers

The Third Layer

Intermediate Layer

Decorative Layer

Interior Paint

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option

Table 1: Major Demand Drivers for Wall Coverings (2016 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized

Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other Wall Décor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 2: Global Wall Coverings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Table 3: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China & India: Potentially Huge Construction Markets and Underpenetrated Nature Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Table 4: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi- Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Select Intelligent Tiles Currently Available in the Market

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand

Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Décor Pieces

HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing

Design/File Preparation

Personalized Wall Layouts

File Ripping

Media Compatibility

Automated Cutting

High-Volume/On-Demand Production

Proofing and Short Runs

Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers

Table 5: Global Market for Wallpaper by Segment (2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Non-woven and Paper-based Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Flocking

Marble Wallpapers

Nature and Architecture-inspired

Fine Art

Reflect Surroundings

Wallpaper for Kids Rooms

Imitating Natural Materials

Leather Look

Specific Textures

Featuring Animals

Interactive

Creating Views

Select Designer Wallpaper Trends

3D Wallpapers

Natural Faux

Feature Walls

Hand-Painted

Grasscloth Wallpaper

Weathered Geometries

Paneled Murals

Linen Wallpaper

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market

Table 6: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Average Construction Output ($ Billion) for Major Regions/Countries Worldwide: 2008-2012, 2013-2017, and 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Key Décor Trends in a Nutshell

The 'Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings

ECORE™: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Table 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Total Population of Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Population Growth

Table 12: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017E, 2025P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS



Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings

High-End Tiles by Fired Earth

Super Stripes from Little Greene

Confident Shades from Crown Paints

Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home

Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints

Copper Blush by Dulux

Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy

Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball

Industrial Look by Graham & Brown

Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke

Textured Wall Coverings

Astoria Loft and Bark

Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa

3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings

Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties

Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering

Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers

Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Wood Veneers

Wall Murals

Unconventional Wall Covering Designs

Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering

Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sound-Proof Wall Coverings

Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Wall Coverings: A Prelude

Characteristics of Wall Coverings

Run Numbers and Pattern

Wall Coverings Manufacturing

Sizes of Wall Coverings

Wall Covering Printing Types

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Rotary Screen

Screen Printing

Flexographic Printing

Surface Printing

Addressing Key Environmental Issues

Commercial Wall Coverings

Acoustical Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Grass Cloth Wall Coverings

Metallics Wall Coverings

Natural/Organics Wall Coverings

Paintable Wall Coverings

Polyolefin/Synthetic Textile Wall Coverings

Writable Surfaces/Dry Erase Wall Coverings

Residential Wall Coverings

Vinyl Coated Paper Wall Coverings

Coated Fabric Wall Coverings

Paper Backed Vinyl/Solid Sheet Vinyl Wall Coverings

Fabric Backed Vinyl Wall Coverings

Ceramic Tiles and Ceramic Wall Tiles

Classification of Ceramic Tiles

Based on Area of Application

Based on Physical Characteristics

Other Classification

Clinker Tiles

Terracotta (Alias Rustic Terracotta alias Tuscan Terracotta alias Florentine Terracotta)

Cottoforte

Porcelain Tiles

Red Stoneware Tiles

Majolica

Whitebody Single Fired and Monoporosa Tiles

Whitebody Earthenware

Tile Manufacturing Processes

Surface Finishes

Tile Properties

Standards Related to Ceramic Tiles

Wallpapers

Wallpapers: Common Characteristics

Packages and Pricing of Wallpapers

Pattern Matches in Wallpapers

Wallpaper Printing Process

Surface Printing

Flexographic Printing

Screen Printing

Rotary Screen

Gravure Printing

Commercial Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers

Wallpapers History

Classification of Wallpapers

Based on Raw Materials Used

Based on Finish and Texture

Pre-finished Wallpapers

Vinyl Wallpapers

White Wallpapers

Embossed Coverings

Wood Chip

Rice Paper and Parchment Wallpaper

Fiber Wallpaper

Glass Textile Wall Coverings

Underliner

Cork and Cork Veneer

Other Wallpapers

Borders

Children's Designs

Architectural Papers

Interior Paints

Types of Interior Paints

Latex paints

Alkyd (Oil) Paints

Enamels

Gloss

Special Paints and Coatings

Characteristics of Interior Paints

Finishes

Factors for Consideration

Wall Paneling





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Changing Fashion

Product Customization

Designer Wall Tiles

Products with Natural Appeal

Multi-functional Wall Tiles

Faux Finishes Hold Promise

Designers' Names Determine Destiny

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Ahlstrom-MunksjöOyj (Sweden)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc. (USA)

Brewster Home Fashions LLC (USA)

British Ceramic Tile (UK)

Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina)

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy)

CeramicheRefin S.p.A (Italy)

Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa)

Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain)

Crossville, Inc. (USA)

Decorative Panels International, Inc. (USA)

F. Schumacher & Co., Inc. (USA)

Florim USA, Inc. (USA)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA)

Grespania SA (Spain)

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy)

Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc. (USA)

Internacional de Cerámica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

John Morris Wallcoverings (UK)

Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)

Johns Manville Corporation (USA)

Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)

Kronospan Limited (Austria)

Laminating Services, Inc. (USA)

Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic)

Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)

EMILCERAMICA S.r.l. (Italy)

Dal-Tile Corporation (USA)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. (Italy)

Florida Tile, Inc. (USA)

Pilkington Group Limited (UK)

Porcelanite S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)

Portobello SA (Brazil)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Rust-Oleum Corporation (USA)

Rovese Spolka Akcyjna (Poland)

Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)

The Valspar Corporation (USA)

Thai Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

TIRI Group Ltd. (New Zealand)

Aspiring Walls (New Zealand)

York Wallcoverings Inc. (USA)

6.2 Product Launches

Muraspec Launches Wallcoverings Beaming with Lustre Glitter

HP Introduces HP Indigo Wallpaper

Taubmans Launches a New Formulation of Endure Interior Paint

Nemo Tile & Stone Launches Casablanca Moroccan Tiles

A-Street Prints Launches Collection of Wallpapers

Imagine Tile Launches Black & White Art of Board Series

Nippon Paint Launches Infinite Air Interior Paint

Rock Roll Launches Repeat Wallpaper and Large-Scale Murals of Album Artwork

Hempel Launches Topaz Brilliance One-Coat Interior Paint

Rust-Oleum Launches Simply Home™ Interior Wall Paint

Interceramic Launches Durabody Ceramic Tile Collections

DuPont Launches DuPont™ Tedlar™ Wallcoverings

Nippon Paint Launches Odour-less AirCare and WeatherbondAdvance Paint

York Contract Launches Four New Wall Coverings

Norafin Unveils New Flax Processing Wall Coverings

Muraspec Launches New Tempus Wall Coverings

Johnson Tiles Launches Seven New Interior Wall Coverings

Benjamin Moore Launches CENTURY Paint

Graphenstone Launches Eco-Friendly and Lime-Based Paint

Tilemark Launches Carved Tiles Designed by Form Us With Love

PPG Launches Sigma Air Pure Bio-based Wall Paint

LSI Launches Compass West

DaVinci Technologies Announces the Availability of WallFab

CERA Launches Designer Tiles for Floor and Wall

Thinkterior Launches myWall

LIFX Introduces Wi-Fi-connected Wall Panels Light, LIFX Tile

Benjamin Moore Introduces Notable™ Dry Erase Paint

Wallcoverings, Inc. Introduces a Vinyl Wall Covering

Akcel Components Launches a New Wall Panel Manufacturing Facility

Cynthia Rowley Collaborates with Tempaper to Launch First Wallcovering Collection

Benjamin Moore Introduces Ultra Spec® SCUFF-X®

Wicanders Launches Vintage and Fusion in Floor Coverings and Brick in Wall Coverings

Watson Bowman Acme Introduces Wabo QuakeWall Seismic Wall Panel

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Herman Miller Acquires Majority Stake in Maars

Morbi Announces 50 New Tile Manufacturing Units

Sangetsu Acquires Majority Stake in Goodrich Global

Ace Hardware Enters into Paint Partnership with Magnolia Home

Lowe's Partners with Sherwin-Williams for Paint-aisle Offerings

Harbour Acquires Thibaut

Victoria to Acquire Keraben

WallVision to Acquire Wall&deco

Fine Decor Wallcoverings to Acquire CWV Wallcoverings

Sherwin-Williams Enters into Partnership with ASID

Berger Paints Acquires Saboo Coatings

Kansai Paint to Acquire Sadolin

Versa Wallcovering Names Metro to Distribute Wall Coverings in Canada

Acrysil Ltd Enters into an Agreement with M/s. Next Ship Ltd.

Akcel Components Launches Wall Panel Manufacturing Plant

Orient Bell to Acquire 26% Stake in a Ceramic Tile Manufacturing Company

Sherwin-Williams Acquires Valspar Corporation

NAPCO Precast Acquires Arrowhead Precast

Ahlstrom and Munksjö Enter into Merger

LSI Wallcovering Opens New China Facility





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wallpaper by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Wallpaper by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Wallpaper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Interior Paint by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Interior Paint by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Interior Paint by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Tiles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Wall Tiles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Wall Tiles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Panels by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Wall Panels by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Wall Panels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Technologically Advanced Options in Multitude of Patterns and Textures Drive Healthy Market Demand

Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Demand in Residential and Non-Residential Applications

Table 30: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2020F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Availability of Flexible, Functional and Varied Wallcoverings Spurs Demand in the Commercial Sector

Shift from Traditional to Digital Printing Bodes Well for the Market

Kids Become the New Targets

Designers' Names Overtake Brand Equity

Digital Printing: The New Age Solution

Growing Demand for Custom Designed and Premium Paints Sustain Growth in the Interior Paints Market

Noteworthy Interior Wall Paint Collections in 2018 & Beyond

Key Barriers Hampering Market Growth of Interior Paints

Big-Boxes Block Margin Growth

Rising Raw Material Prices

Growth in Size and Specialization

Lead Paint Litigation

Environmental and Societal

Performance Enhancements

Trends in Interior Architectural Paints Market

Alternative Paint Technologies Gain Ground

Interior Paints: Environmental Regulation in the United States

Wallcoverings Standards in the US

W-101 Standard

WA Standard NSF-342

Competitive Landscape

Finest Interior Paints Based on Cost and Quality

Table 34: Leading Interior Paint Retailers in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Paint Stores, Wal-Mart, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Leading Players in the US Ceramic Floor and Wall Tiles Market (2018E) - Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value for Crossville, Dal Tile/Mohawk, Florida Tile/Panaria, Florim USA, Granitifiandre, Interceramic, Laufen/US Ceramic, Mannington/Mohawk, Porcelanite-Lamosa, Shaw, Vitromex/Gp. Saltillo, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: The US Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: The US 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Recovering Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Table 39: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector's Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Positive Attributes Drive Popularity of Vinyl Wallcoverings in Japan

Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand

Table 44: Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) in Japan for the Years 2005 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Environment in Japan

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Wall Coverings

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Table 48: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 55: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: French 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 58: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: German Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Leading Position of Italy in Wall Tiles Exports Benefit Market Prospects

Competitive Scenario

Table 61: Leading Players in the Italian Ceramic Tiles Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Concorde Group, Fiandre-Iris Group, Finfloor Group, PanariaGroup, Casalgrande Padana, Coop. Ceramica Imola Group, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Novel Designs Revive Interest in Wall Coverings, Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growth in Construction Activity Promote Demand for Wall Coverings

Table 65: Housing Starts and Housing Completions (in Thousand Units) in the United Kingdom for the Years 2

through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: The UK Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

A.Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Ceramic Wall Tiles Augur Well for the Market

Key Technical Factors Favoring Ceramic Tile Production in Spain

Current Trends in a Nutshell

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Spanish Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Positive Outlook for Russia in the Long Term

Bright Future Projected for Wallpapers, a Hugely Popular Product in Russia

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Russian Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 75: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of European Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Developing Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped and Unpenetrated Market Growth Potential

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Strong Growth Projected for One of the Leading Consumers of Wallpapers Worldwide

China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Wall Coverings

Table 84: Chinese Construction Industry: Market Size (US$ Billion) for the Period 2016-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: New Housing Construction Completion in China: 2015-2020E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Urbanization in China to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings

Table 86: Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Environmental Concerns

Competitive Landscape

Leading Domestic Wallpaper Brands in China (2017): Listing of Brands, Company, and Location

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Chinese Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Underpenetrated Rural Markets in India Offer Strong Market Growth Potential

Growing Preference for Western Style Décor Drive Demand for Wallpapers

Unpenetrated Nature of Interior Paints in India Sustain Market Demand

Market Leader Asian Paints Offer Wide Spectrum of Paints in Diverse Categories

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

Table 90: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Urbanization in India (2007-2017): Urban Population as a Percentage of Total Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Indian Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 101: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Latin American Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Brazil: A Leading Producer of Ceramic Wall Coverings Globally

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Brazilian Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 110: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wallpaper, Interior Paint, Wall Tiles, and Wall Panels Markets for the Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 247 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 271) The United States (101) Canada (2) Japan (2) Europe (105) - France (3) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (35) - Italy (18) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (32) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44) Middle East (6) Latin America (10) Africa (1)

